Pedee News

The Pedee community actually has four houses being completed in the neighborhood this winter and spring. Kevin and Karen Porter are building on their property on Pedee Creek Road. It will be a relief to be out of their very old house and into the new.

—

Pedee Church voted to recommend three members of the church to be commissioned by the denomination’s Board of Ministries in Portland, at the church’s annual meeting on Jan. 27.

Heather Traglia will be commissioned as a youth pastor and Eric and Rebekah Schwanke as missionaries by the Board on completion of an educational plan based on their previous training, ministry experience, and specific type of ministry they are going in to.

—

Pedee Church also voted Chip North in as their new lay leader, Suzanne Burbank as the lay member, and Tony Rodriguez as her alternate.

Chip and Suzanne will go to the annual denominational meeting in Portland with Pastor Daniel Russell and Suzanne will be their voting member. Three new Pedee Church members were also welcomed: Jen Teal, Leo Gates, and Richard Davis.

—

One of the Kings Valley Charter School’s volunteers, Susan Walenza, is running the KVCS Kids Run Program this year. The students in the third, fourth, and fifth grades run at lunch time and are working the program into a run for a cause and raising money for the Heartland Humane Society in Corvallis.

So far they have run/walked 350 miles in about five weeks, and as of last week raised $100.

Their goal is 1,000 miles and $1,000. They even have a student who walks around with a backpack and an audiobook, and some days Zooey, a service dog at the school, walks too. In addition to raising the money, students are healthier and more relaxed.