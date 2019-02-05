Quick Hits

Central Youth Sports spring registration begins

T-ball and Baseball registration is up and running for Central Youth Sports.

To register, go online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2419553 or visit the new office at the Monmouth Christian Church on Wednesdays, 6 to 8 pm.

CYS also has a baseball board meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at the CYS office in Monmouth Christian Church.

The subject is: Community input on funds earmarked for an artificial turf field to be re-allocated for improvements on all fields, buildings, and equipment used for CYS baseball.

Maddie Meyer named GNAC softball co-pitcher of the week

PORTLAND, Ore.--Earning wins in two of the team’s three games, Western Oregon freshman Maddie Mayer was named the GNAC Softball Co-Pitcher of th Week on Monday.

Making her collegiate debut on Saturday, Mayer tossed a 9-inning complete game to help the Wolves to a 6-5 win over Cal State Monterey Bay. Mayer allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out five in the extra-inning affair.

Mayer then entered in relief in 4th inning against No. 7 Chico State on Sunday and proceeded to throw four hitless innings with a walk and four strikeouts to earn the victory as the Wolves won 7-2.

In 13 innings of work from the circle over the weekend, Mayer compiled a 1.62 earned run average while striking out nine. For her efforts, Mayer was named to the Desert Stinger All-Tournament Team.