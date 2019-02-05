Sports schedule

Thursday, Feb. 7

Womens Basketball: Western Washington University at WOU, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at Oregon School for the Deaf, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Mens Baseball: WOU at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Central at North Salem, 7 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: North Salem at Central, 7 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Swimming: Central, Dallas at Osborne Aquatic Center, Mid-Willamette Conference District Meet, TBD.

Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Crescent Valley High School, Mid-Willamette Conference District Meet, TBD.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Mens Baseball: WOU at Lewis-Clark State, doubleheader, noon, 3 p.m.

Mens Basketball: Montana State University Billings at WOU, 5:15 p.m.

Womens Basketball: Simon Frasier at WOU, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Perrydale at Country Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Perrydale at Country Christian, 4 p.m.

Swimming: Central, Dallas at Osborne Aquatic Center, Mid-Willamette Conference District Meet, TBD.

Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Crescent Valley High School, Mid-Willamette Conference District Meet, TBD.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Mens Baseball: WOU at Lewis-Clark State, noon.

Monday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball: St. Paul at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: St. Paul at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Boys Basketball: Central at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Lebanon at Central, 7 p.m.

Schedules Subject to Change