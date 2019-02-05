Sports schedule

Thursday, Feb. 7
Womens Basketball: Western Washington University at WOU, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at Oregon School for the Deaf, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
Mens Baseball: WOU at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Central at North Salem, 7 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: North Salem at Central, 7 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Swimming: Central, Dallas at Osborne Aquatic Center, Mid-Willamette Conference District Meet, TBD.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Crescent Valley High School, Mid-Willamette Conference District Meet, TBD.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Mens Baseball: WOU at Lewis-Clark State, doubleheader, noon, 3 p.m.
Mens Basketball: Montana State University Billings at WOU, 5:15 p.m.
Womens Basketball: Simon Frasier at WOU, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Perrydale at Country Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Perrydale at Country Christian, 4 p.m.
Swimming: Central, Dallas at Osborne Aquatic Center, Mid-Willamette Conference District Meet, TBD.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Crescent Valley High School, Mid-Willamette Conference District Meet, TBD.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Mens Baseball: WOU at Lewis-Clark State, noon.
Monday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball: St. Paul at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: St. Paul at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball: Central at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Lebanon at Central, 7 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
