Community notebook for Feb. 13

Squid dissection and marine science

Dissect a squid and learn its anatomy at the Monmouth Public Library.

Explore oceanic regions, learn about marine life classification and analyze marine samples.

Presented by Science Matters in America.

Space is limited, registration required.

Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. 503-838-1932.

Valentine’s party in Independence

The Independence Public Library will host a Valentine’s party for kids at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Also on Thursday at 6 p.m., the mystery book club will meet. This month’s selection is “Death at Wentwater Court: The First Daisy Dalrymple Mystery,” by Carola Dunn.

Copies are available for checkout at the library.

Family story time is at 10:30 on Wednesday morning, except for Feb. 20, as well as after-school stories and more at 3 p.m., except for Feb. 20.

Communication workshop at West Valley

West Valley Hospital will host a workshop exploring effective communication strategies with people suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

All classes are free. Call 800-272-3900 to register.

Get ‘blasted’ for Kindness Club

Walk through a maze of water elements: drizzle, rain, fog, snow and then end the tour with a tropical breeze during a “Blast for Kindness,” a fundraiser for the Dallas Kindness Club on Saturday.

Yes, you will get wet, so bring a change of clothes.

The Kindness Club helps students in need by providing them with food and personal items each Friday to take home for the weekend. Older students, mostly from Morrison Campus Alternative School and Dallas High School, can shop the food pantry at Morrison each Friday.

Saturday’s fundraiser is at Dallas City Park, near the Walnut Street entrance.

Participants can walk through the Blast, $50 for adults and $25 for students, or avoid the coldness and just make a contribution to the club.

Registration is 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday. At 10:30 a.m. the club will raffle off prizes and at 11 a.m., the Blast begins.

For more information and a registration form: Dallas Kindness Club on Facebook.