Dallas fire to receive new engine

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council approved the purchase of a new fire engine to replace two aging trucks at its meeting on Feb. 4.

The vote approves a 10-year lease/purchase contract at a cost of about $60,000 per year. The council tabled the purchase in November due to concerns about the fire department losing revenue when Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District requested an end to its administrative services contract with the city.

That contract will bring in $475,000 in the current year, $236,000 of which paid for administrative staff Dallas shares with Southwest. It ends in October.

City Manager Greg Ellis said the city’s financial outlook has changed since November, and the new equipment is needed to provide adequate service to the city.

He said that the city has brought in unanticipated revenue from sending firefighters to battle fires in California ($134,000), the sale of the Carnegie Building ($51,000) and Willamette Valley Fiber’s lease of the former RadioShack building at Jefferson and Washington streets for office space ($75,000). Ellis said that the first lease payment for the new engine, $60,000, is already in the current budget.

He said both the police and fire departments have unfilled positions, which is also saving the city money. Ellis also noted that the city should see new revenue from the proposed Mint Valley Paper manufacturing plant, also called Project Indigo.

“We have a company coming in that is going to add a lot to this community,” Ellis said. “It’s not here yet obviously, but even without that, we have a lot of new money coming into this community.”

The purchase replaces a 1995 Pierce Engine/Pumper and a 1995 Pierce Rescue truck, both of which are nearing the end of service life, according to National Fire Protection Association Standards.

“NFPA highly recommends first line engine/pumpers should be no more than 15 years of age, and an apparatus of 25 years or more, regardless of utilization, should be replaced,” wrote Acting Chief Todd Brumfield in a memo to the council.

He wrote that both trucks needed multiple repairs in 2018, including one in which the rescue truck failed at a scene and another that put the engine out of service.

Brumfield said the old trucks do not meet current safety standards for rollover stability, tire pressure indicators, seatbelt warning systems and maximum acceleration and top-speed limitations.

The new engine would carry rescue tools to replace the rescue truck.

Ellis recommended the council purchase the new engine/pumper based on the information provided by Brumfield and NFPA standards.

“They’re saying that these are not protecting the citizens of Dallas,” he said. “I don’t think the city is at risk. I think the citizens are at risk.”

Councilors Jackie Lawson and Kelly Gabliks said they strongly support new equipment for the department, but said they were concerned about affording payments beyond the current year. Gabliks warned that the city shouldn’t count on revenue from Mint Valley Paper before the facility is officially approved.

“I am not against more equipment for the fire department. I’m arguing against my own self-interest. My husband was out there all weekend being the duty officer, and of course I want him to have the safest stuff,” Gabliks said. “Am I excited about Project Indigo. Absolutely. But we do not want to count our chickens before they are hatched. I’m just really worried that we are on the hook for 10 years.”

Councilor Bill Hahn suggested that the city debate the contract as part of its 2019-20 budget. By then, the city is more likely to know if the paper manufacturing facility is a go.

“Our budget is only four months away, so my question is why don’t we go through the budget process?” he said. “If it fits, then order it at that time as opposed to ordering it now and really not knowing. We’re losing the Southwest contract. We know that.”

Councilor Jennie Rummell said the fire and EMS department is saving money by not filling the chief’s position and that waiting my not be the best decision.

“Our equipment, the longer it goes, is going to cost us more and more to repair. Things are not going to be able to be repaired,” she said. “The cost of a new apparatus, likely, if we keep kicking the can down the road, will just go up. Are we really saving ourselves any money by waiting?”

The lease/purchase contract was approved on a 6-3 vote.