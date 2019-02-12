Dallas man sentenced for sex abuse

DALLAS — Thomas James Andrus, 28, of Dallas, was sentenced on Feb. 7 to 12 years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Andrus was charged with 10 counts of first-degree sex abuse, which were alleged to have occurred between Dec. 1, 2016, and July 1, 2017. All incidents involved the same victim, who was younger than 14 at the time of the abuse.

Andrus was acquitted of eight counts. The verdict and sentences came at the conclusion of a one and a half-day trial before Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael A. Caso.

Prior to imposing the sentence, Caso heard statements from the victim’s family.

Andrus will serve 45 months of post-prison supervision and register as a sex offender. The case was prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and investigated by Dallas Police detectives.