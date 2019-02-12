Letters to the editor for Feb. 13

Welcome Mint Valley to Dallas

I was very excited to see this week’s lead story about Mint Valley Paper considering a new plant in Dallas. Dallas needs new industry if it is to grow. Having spent seven years with the Oregon Economic Development Department, I know how hard it is to attract and site a new large industrial plant such as this one. The city of Dallas and Polk County should do everything they possibly can to make this plant happen. Especially one that is clean as this one. Your article said that we will not get any of the odor of a conventional paper processing plant. All the better. As for the folks who live next door to the plant, I can only say you should have not bought or built a home next to land that is zoned industrial. That is why we have zoning. I live within a quarter mile, as the crow flies, of the site and I welcome it to Dallas. Now, let’s get moving on getting it built.

Bob Lesh

Dallas

Dallas boosters prep for auction

Mark your calendars for the annual Booster Club Auction set for March 16 at the Nesmith Readiness Center (Armory). We have wrapped up our biggest project ever with the turf field at the high school and there is more work to do. All athletic programs need your support as we look ahead to the upcoming year.

Our annual auction will feature silent and live portions, some fun games, and a great selection of baked goods for your dessert. Our friends at Traeger Pellet Grills have generously gifted us the newest model grill, and it’s always a popular item.

We will continue to support each and every program at the high school with a Raise-the-Paddle throughout the live auction. All teams have also been encouraged to solicit donations for auction, and those proceeds will go directly to their programs.

Come join us for a night of fun and fundraising. Call Stephanie at 503-999-1383 for more information or Deena at 541-377-7463 for tickets.

Thank you for your continued support of DHS athletics!

Stephanie Earhart

Dallas Booster Club President

Dallas

Bill to prohibit Sharia law discriminates

It’s deeply disappointing to see that Sen. Brian Boquist has reintroduced his bill to prohibit Oregon courts from applying Sharia law. This legislation isn’t just a solution to a nonexistent problem.

It’s a gesture of solidarity with those who wish to discriminate against Muslim Oregonians — something repugnant to our nation’s fundamental values.

There is precisely zero possibility of Oregon becoming an Islamic theocracy. Not only would it be unconstitutional for a court to apply religious law, but there isn’t a single statutory or judicial precedent to support it. Sen. Boquist knows that, of course. So, by championing such a nakedly prejudiced bill, it appears that the senator wants to associate himself with our state’s radical, anti-Muslim fringe.

Religious freedom was so vitally important to the Framers that they enshrined it in the First Amendment to our federal constitution. Oregon’s founders likewise protected religious freedom in our state’s bill of rights. Those leaders understood that the practice of faith isn’t a threat to the republic, religious discrimination is.

Sen. Boquist is a good and decent man, and a well-regarded legislator. Sadly, by attaching his name to such a viciously hateful and malignly discriminatory bill, the senator isn’t living up to his own standard.

Scott Olson

Salem

Data shows roundabouts work

Polk County is blessed with many armchair experts, knowledgeable about many areas. I’d like to address a one topic. Polk experts decry the plan to put a roundabout (RDB), at the crossing of Clow Corner Road and Highway 99. Some claims are that it will not work and that it will cost too much. The intent is to reduce the severity and frequency of accidents.

Actual research by Washington Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), say that is exactly what an RDB will very effectively do.

The most important curb on crossing accidents is slow speed. People must slow down to make the crossing. Note that much of the traffic does not need to stop and sit there (rear-end collisions anyone?) until a light changes as with a stop lighted intersection. But they must slow down to assess what they will need to do to enter into the crossing and contribute to the smooth flow of traffic.

WSDOT data shows that collisions by category will all go down as follows: A) Overall- 37 percent reduced; B) Injury- 75 percent; C) Fatal- 90 percent; Pedestrian - 40 percent.

Data from the Federal Highway Administration, indicates that roundabouts reduce the types of crashes where people are seriously hurt or killed by 78-82 percent.

I travel that intersection several times per week. I don’t like it and being an old coot I take it very carefully. I, as a person who will have a better than before chance of living through crossing Highway 99 would be most appreciative of making these changes.

Oh, by the way; the FHWA also says that RDBs are often more efficient, less costly and more aesthetically appealing than conventional intersection designs.

Fred Brown

Dallas

Dallas needs ‘fancy’ new library

In my opinion, Dallas doesn’t need a fancy new senior center. Dallas would be better served by a fancy new library. You go to Independence — fancy new library. You go to Monmouth — not only a fancy new city library, but a fancy new library on the WOU campus. You go to Dallas — an old furniture store turned into a library.

There are a lot more people using the Dallas library than the senior center. Efforts to build a new senior center are being stymied on a regular basis.

If Dallas would get a grant for a new library, the seniors that are proud to be seniors would be more than happy to move into the old furniture store, aka present library.

There would be ample room for the different activities that we have, and Dallas would have a beautiful new library that they could be proud of.

Also, the present library building is one level, for easy access to accommodate those with difficulty getting around.

Just think about it.

Dennis Woitte

President, Dallas Senior Center

Dallas