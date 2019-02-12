Monmouth parks grants available

MONMOUTH — Do you have an idea for a fun event in Monmouth?

Now might be the time to make it happen.

“We do an annual grant program,” said Suzanne Dufner, Monmouth community development director.

The Monmouth recreational grants are small, she said. The grant program has about $2,000 and, in the past, the city has awarded three or four of them in the amount of $500 each.

“If you identified a need and said ‘Monmouth really needs more kids’ recreation activities,’ well, here’s an opportunity,” she said. “Get your friends together and try something out. It’s really not that onerous of an application process.”

Dufner said the city is trying to encourage more participation in the program.

“The whole goal of (the grant program) is to increase recreation opportunities for Monmouth residents,” she said.

Past recipient events include the Monmouth Mini-Marathon for the Fourth of July, the YMCA Easter egg hunt, Arts in the Park, PCL’s Sasquatch Run and a bicycle safety education course.

“We’re just looking for some fun family-friendly activities that engage the community,” Dufner said. “It’s a real diversity of what falls under recreation. Obviously trying to get people active in a fun setting, getting to be exposed to Monmouth parks.”

Melissa Bergeland applied for a grant a couple of years ago for the Western Oregon University Sprint Triathlon.

“I decided to give it a try because it didn’t take a lot to fill it out, and I figured no big loss if I didn’t get the grant, but a huge gain if I did,” Bergeland said. “It really was a great help each year we received the grant.”

Dufner said calling it a “grant program” may seem intimidating to people, but hopes people still apply.

“I really didn’t have any experience applying for grants,” Bergeland said. “I had applied for scholarships when I was in high school and college for a variety of things, and most of those were more in-depth than this process.”

She said she was relieved when she received the award because it took pressure off her to raise all the money to cover the costs of the event.

“It was so nice to be able to offer a higher quality event each time we received the grant,” she said.

Bergeland said the application process was simple and has been revamped this year to make it even simpler. Bergeland is now on the Monmouth Parks and Recreation board.

“My advice to anyone who is thinking about applying is to please apply,” Bergeland said. “We, the committee, really do want to help with recreational opportunities for the city. I’m willing to help folks fill out the application or help them find ways to turn their event or activity into one that does meet the requirements for the grant. If you have an idea, maybe we can help you turn it into a reality.”

Bergeland said the best way to contact her is via email at bergelandm@wou.edu.

“I would be honored to help anyone apply or alter their event to make it applicable for this grant,” she said.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.ci.monmouth.or.us or contact Suzanne Dufner at 503-751-0147, sdufner@ci.monmouth.or.us. Applications are due March 4.