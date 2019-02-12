Perrydale pillages WVCS Warriors

PERRYDALE — Despite a slow-moving first quarter, the Perrydale Pirates girls basketball team battled against Willamette Valley Christian for a 43-22 blowout victory.

Willamette Valley Christian’s (13-7 overall, 12-4 Casco League) competition lacked from tipoff, but the Pirates (18-6 overall, 13-2 Casco) still couldn’t capitalize on their looks at the basket and finally managed to score with 4:52 left on the clock.

Opening the second quarter, the score was 10-4. The team was able to nab 16 points throughout, heading into the locker room at halftime 26-9.

From there, the Pirates found a handle on things and stayed fairly consistent for the rest of the game, holding the Warriors to a low overall score, but being outscored 14 to nine in the final quarter.

“I think it went pretty good,” said senior Alyssa Lux. “We played pretty consistently throughout the whole game.”

“We just have to make sure we don’t change how we play and keep playing our game,” senior Sydney Perkins said, chiming in.

Saturday, the Pirates lost 36-35 to Country Christian (19-6 overall, 11-1 The Valley 10 league).

Their last regular season game was at Livingstone Adventist Academy (11-8 overall, 9-5 Casco) after press time on Tuesday.