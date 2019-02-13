Pets unleashed offers delivery system

DALLAS — Don’t want to go the pet store to pick up your dog’s food, or are unable to? No problem. Pets Unleashed will deliver it to you.

The pet store, 322 Main St., is rolling out a new product delivery system Monday, Feb. 18, and owner Jayden Jones is excited to see where this new aspect of their business takes them.

“I think it’s going to be more positive than anything,” Jones said, “because it adds a value onto it that nobody else has done. And, I don’t know, it may or may not work out, we won’t know until we try. We’re the first ones in Oregon to do something like this, so mistakes and stuff will be made, so hopefully people are understanding.”

This delivery system will work much like Amazon or other online ordering services, except that the customers will receive their products the same day or the next day, guaranteed. For same-day delivery, the order must be submitted by noon.

However, Jones said if they have time, they will deliver orders submitted after noon that same day.

“If (customers) put in an order, and we have enough time, I’ll probably just end up calling them and saying, ‘hey, we have enough time today, do you want me to deliver it today?’” Jones said.



Pets Unleashed will be delivering to Dallas, Monmouth and Independence. There is a $25 minimum ordering fee, with a $5 delivery fee for Dallas and $10 for Monmouth and Independence.

“It’s going to be good for the community, especially for people who just don’t want to leave (their house) or can’t leave,” Jones said.

Products available starting Monday will be items including toys, cat litter, cat food, dog food, treats and flea medications.