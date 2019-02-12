Pirates sink WVCS Warriors

PERRYDALE — The Perrydale Pirates boys basketball team wasted no time in establishing a lead over Willamette Valley Christian and outscored them 77-32.

An explosive game from the start, the Pirates (17-7 overall, 12-3 Casco League) took hold of the game while the Warriors (6-15 overall, 6-10 Casco) trailed farther and farther behind. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 18-9.

Junior Kyler Thorsen opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. Moments later, he did it again, followed by yet another one by junior David Domes.

The lack of competition from WVCS showed itself early, and by halftime, the score was 51-18.

“It was a good game, took care of the team that we should have,” said head coach Brian Domes. “Kids played well. It’s obviously a good way to take care of the basketball game. Unfortunately the competition just wasn’t there, and it’s ironic because they aren’t a bad team, but both times we’ve played them we just jump all over them, and it’s about the only team we’ve done that to.”

The Pirates only allowed the Warriors to score 14 more points during the second half of the game, while they notched 26 points of their own.



“I thought it went pretty well,” said senior Max Kitzmiller. “We played really good as a team, and the points were pretty evenly scored throughout the six that played, that was pretty good.”

Saturday, the team battled against Country Christian (14-10 overall, 11-7 the Valley 10 League) and nabbed a 55-54 win.

With the regular season coming to a close, the Pirates are looking forward to the district tournament Friday and Saturday.

“I feel confident in us. ... If we play our game and keep mentally strong, we have a pretty good shot (at districts),” said senior Dustin Silver.

It’s Silver’s last year with the Pirates, and he hopes this year is the year they make it all the way to the state finals.

“It’s mixed emotions, because I really want to go to state, so it makes it that much harder, and then, also at the same time, I’m a senior so I’ll be graduating. So if we make it to state, it will be a way better feeling.”

Kitzmiller said he feels the same way.

“I’m just trying to make the most of it,” he said. “It’s exciting. I really think we can go far this year — father than last year.”

Last year the Pirates were one round away from playoffs, and finished 15th in state.

“It’s interesting, in our league I think anybody can beat anybody,” Domes said, “so it’s kind of an interesting year. And it’s exciting. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Pirates finished out their regular season on Tuesday after press time against Livingstone Adventist Academy (3-15 overall, 3-11 Casco). =