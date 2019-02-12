Roundups for Feb. 13

Central

Boys Basketball: Bouncing back after a tough week of losses, the Panthers boys basketball team (8-12 overall, 6-6 Mid-Willamette Conference) started the week with a 61-40 victory over Crescent Valley (8-11 overall, 6-6 MWC), climbing their way to a No. 4 spot in league.

“The Panthers played a complete team game (Tuesday),” said head coach Tim Kreta. “I was very pleased with our focus and execution throughout the whole game. Jesse Cable and Emiliano Alarcon did a fantastic job on defense. They were able to take away their first and second looks early and we capitalized on those turnovers early. Junior Nunez hit five of our 3-pointers in the first half. This allowed up to focus our attention back to Brenden Lesmeister in the middle. We were able to draw them out to pressure our guards and they found our guys ready to attack from the inside.”

Lesmeister scored 20 points to lead the pack, with Kaleb Kantola adding 16 and Nunez contributing 15.

“This was a much needed win for us,” Kreta said. “I felt practice this week was much better and we accomplished our goals within our game plan. We have North and Lebanon on the road for the next two games and need to be playing our best ball of the season as we enter the last two weeks of the season.”

On Thursday, they fell by three to North Salem (7-13 overall, 5-7 MWC), 56-53, reducing the Panthers to a No. 6 spot in league.

“We didn’t play our best,” Kreta said. “We had two to three opportunities at the end to finish the game and didn’t. We can’t afford to drop another game and need to see how the other teams, who have now won two to three games in a row, finish. … I know this team and they will not give up their fight to compete at their best; they can’t, because if they do we go home.”

The Panthers traveled to Lebanon (3-15 overall, 0-12 MWC) after press time on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball: After a week of losses, the Panthers girls basketball team (11-9 overall, 6-6 MWC) turned around and nabbed a 42-37 win on Feb. 5 at Crescent Valley (12-7 overall, 8-4 MWC).

Senior Katelyn Trevino led with 15 points and senior Elizabeth Chavez added 14 points.

On Thursday, they rallied again and pulled out a 41-21 victory against North Salem (8-10 overall, 4-8 MWC).

Tuesday, they hosted Lebanon (16-3 overall, 11-1 MWC) after press time.

Dallas

Boys Basketball: The Dallas Dragons boys basketball team (4-15 overall, 2-11 Mid-Willamette Conference) faced Corvallis (11-8 overall, 10-3 MWC) on the Spartans home court on Feb. 5 and lost 68-43. On Thursday, they traveled to Silverton (19-2 overall, 12-1 MWC) and lost 86-43.

They hosted Crescent Valley (8-11 overall, 6-6 MWC) Tuesday after press time.

Girls Basketball: Hosting Corvallis (12-8 overall, 9-4 MWC), the Dragons girls basketball team (3-16 overall, 2-11 MWC) lost 37-21.

On Thursday, they lost 57-30 to Silverton (17-3 overall, 11-2 MWC).

The Dragons traveled to Crescent Valley (12-7 overall, 8-4 MWC) after press time on Tuesday.

Falls City

Boys Basketball: The Mountaineers (10-14 overall, 8-8 Casco League) hosted St. Paul (18-6 overall, 14-2 Casco) Monday night and lost by just two points, 55-53, making their last game of the regular season. Next up, they play C.S. Lewis at St. Paul on Friday at 3:30 for the first round of district playoffs.

WOU

Mens Basketball: The Western Oregon University Wolves split their week, starting with a 77-72 loss against Concordia on Feb. 5, but bouncing back with a 97-65 victory against Montana State University Billings on Saturday.

On Thursday, they travel to Seattle Pacific. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Womens Basketball: The Western Oregon University Wolves womens basketball team faced losses on their home court in Monmouth this week, suffering a 62-53 defeat against Western Washington on Feb. 7, and a close loss of 59-57 against Simon Frasier on Saturday.

The team travels to Alaska to face Alaska Fairbanks on Thursday at 7 p.m.