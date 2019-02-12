Sign up for Perrydale track and field

PERRYDALE — Perrydale Track and Field practice begins Feb. 25 at Perrydale School. Practice will go from 3:45 to 5:30 Monday through Thursday, with Friday practice still TBD.

Head coach Brian Evans wants to remind parents that: kids will need a good pair of sneakers to run in at practice. Track kids get a 15% discount on all track spikes at Gallagher Fitness Resources on Commercial St in Salem. You can also find some deals at Eastbay.com and occasionally at ebay.com. Your local Goodwill often has track spikes, many in great condition. Please have your child check with a coach regarding what type of shoe to get.

Team uniforms and sweats are now available for the kids to use throughout the season, which will be collected at the end of the season. Any lost or damaged uniform/sweats will cost $25 to $55. The team’s first meet will be at Jefferson High School on March 16 at 10 a.m., and they will host their first ever track meet on May 4. For more information or questions, email Brian at blejbe@gmail.com or call him at 503-930-5104.

