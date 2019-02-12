Three communities work together

MONMOUTH — Togetherness, team work and community partnerships were at the forefront of messages by Monmouth and Independence mayors at the State of the City event at Independence Cinema on Feb. 8.

Rex Fuller, Western Oregon University president, who emceed, said the strategic planning process WOU conducted resulted in their tagline of “Forward Together.”

“It talks about moving in directions that are in sync with the communities that we hold so dear,” Fuller said. “It seemed to me that ‘Forward Together’ is probably a good byline for the conversation we’re about to have with our mayors because I know that they are looking for ways to have cooperation and synergy. The university stands ready to be a part of that process.”

Monmouth

Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz, who opted not to have a slide show, noted that normally during the state of the cities presentation the screen would be filled with images of the buildings in town.

“I have a different kind of edifice complex,” she joked.

She said the bedrock of community building is partnerships.

“I think government is a team sport,” Koontz said. “No one can do it alone. You can be a professional or an amateur. Pay doesn’t really make a difference. It takes training and practice to do it well.”

Everyone on the team has a role to play, she said.

She praised “Team Monmouth,” including her predecessors, council members, citizens and neighbors.

Koontz commended the “small but mighty” city staff and police department for the partnerships they have with their counterparts in neighboring cities and with the county, in part to solve common problems.

“Monmouth is working together with Independence and with other entities across the river to fund a coordinator to study the lack of affordable housing, and inventory the kinds of financial and educational resources available to tackle this problem,” Koontz said. “They are looking at vulnerable populations such as veterans, seniors, victims of domestic violence and runaway youth.”

Looking forward, Koontz said one of the projects she is most excited about is Youth MIC (Monmouth-Independence Council).

“That brings together partners in our community who serve youth, including both cities,” Koontz said. “We’ve got the school district, the university and an organization called Community Services Consortium. The goal is to amplify the voice of youth in our community and create a really unique leadership opportunity to get them more active in the work of community building.”

Independence

Independence Mayor John McArdle said Independence is on a roll.

“We’re reaping the collective rewards from years of preparation, vision and just plain old hard work,” McArdle said. “Our charge is to keep planning and continuing to work so we can keep growing and building on our momentum.”

He cited some long-term projects that are being realized, including the Independence Hotel, which is near completion, and the apartments that will soon follow.

He said the city is putting the finishing touches on the park in the Independence Landing area below the hotel.

“I also think it’s important to note that park was paid for entirely with grants,” McArdle said. “It’s amazing what can be accomplished when everyone is working toward a vision.”

Among the successes, he also acknowledged a work long-in-progress.

The audience let out a laugh when McArdle slide of Independence Station came up.

“As always, Independence Station remains a mixed bag, but progress is being made,” he said of the unfinished structure at Monmouth and Second Streets which broke ground in 2004.

“The building was purchased a year ago by the same folks who developed Keizer Station,” McArdle said. “We asked about plans for the development, and I quote 'We’re in the final stages of negotiation with an anchor tenant for the ground floor. We expect to submit plans in spring with the intent to restart construction this summer.'”

Looking forward, McArdle said the city is starting its Vision 2040 effort this year.

“You know we’re riding a wave of economic opportunity right now, reaping the rewards of the careful planning and work that we put in as a community over the last 20 years,” he said. “We can’t rest on our laurels. It’s critical that we continue to plan and prepare for the future so that we don’t lose sight of the community values and small town quality of life that have guided us for so long.”

McArdle said that he hopes to use the next city visioning process to “form closer relationships with our neighbors and community partners.”

“I look forward to further developing our relationship with Monmouth and their new mayor,” McArdle said. “The school district also continues to be a critical partner as we grow.”

Central School District is forecasting population growth, developing after-school programming and “laying out career pathways and career technical education,” he said.

“I'm happy that they see us as a partner and have invited us to participate in their efforts because we are stronger when we all work together,” McArdle said.

After McArdle spoke, Vikkye Fetters-Delfino, Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce director, took audience questions for the mayors.

The first question was for Koontz: What specifically would you like to work on with Independence in the future?

“We already work on a lot of things together,” Koontz said. “That’s kind of the hard part of this is that there’s already so much we do, both at a staff level and an elected level.”

What she wants to do is present a more united front, she said.

“I’ve told John that pretty much any time something good happens in Independence, I’m going to be right there, over his shoulder and when something good happens in Monmouth, I want to look up and back and see him there too,” she said. “And when times are tough, we’re going to be there together too.”