Community notebook

Dancers raised money for food

Students from the Polk County France School of Dance raised $600 for the Dallas Food Bank. The winter performance/fundraiser was on Dec. 18 at LaCreole Middle School.

In spring 2018 they also raised $600 for the Dallas Food Bank. Admission to the performance was $3 per dancer and per person.

New classes start Jan. 7 with another session ending with a spring performance/fundraiser.

For more information: Linda France Martin. 503-390-3481.

Sips ’n’ Science Pub Talk

The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host Sips ’n’ Science pub talk, “Bringing Back the Pacific Lamprey,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Brew Coffee & Taphouse, 211 S. Main St., Independence.

The event is free, with a $5 suggested donation.

Enjoy local brews, food and a look at how this 650-million-year-old eel-like fish is making a comeback. Kelly Dirkson, Fish and Wildlife Program manager for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, will speak about how Tribes in the region are ensuring that these remarkable creatures continue to survive and thrive in our watershed. Because space is limited at this venue, RSVP at www.luckiamutelwc.org/lamprey-talk to guarantee a spot

Dallas library offers fun during break

The Dallas Public Library will offer activities each day during the winter break.

At 1:30 p.m. everyday — and other random times — the library will show kids movies. Board games, simple crafts and legos will also be available throughout the break.

A kids book-walk will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Monmouth library story time returns

Monmouth Public Library will host a family story time on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 8 at 10:15. On Thursdays, starting Jan. 10, the library will offer a play group.

For more programs at the Monmouth library: 503-751-0182.

Independence library helps with genealogy

The Independence Public Library will host an Ancestry.com workshop at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Learn how to use this genealogy resource available to use for free at the Independence library.

The program is free and appropriate for all skill levels.

Also on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Friends of the Independence Public Library will hold a book sale at the Historic Independence Library, 311 S. Monmouth St.

Also at the Independence library, family story time is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. After-school stories and more is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Makerspace available on Thursdays

Adults are invited to use the equipment at the Makerspace, at Henry Hill Educational Support Facility, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

Free public access is made possible by a Library Services and Technology grant.

Users will be responsible for the cost of any materials they use. Training will be provided. Users will need to demonstrate a competency before using the equipment on their own.

Available equipment includes 3-D printers, an embroidery machine, a laser cutter, large format printers and more. Teens are welcome if accompanied by an adult.

For more information: Independence Public Library, 503-838-1811.

Modern dance on Saturday

The Freedom Dance Company will perform, “Parables,” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Central High School theater.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The show is a 40-minute, nonstop professional modern dance of six new works — four by Freedom Dance Company’s artistic director Rebecca Chadd, and two by company members Kala Shafer and Barbie Everett.

The performance is a benefit for Restore the Nations, an emerging nonprofit out of Salem that therapeutically reaches at-risk populations through dance and the arts, particularly reaching women and girls coming out of the sex trade.

For more information: freedomdancecompany.com. To buy tickets: ticketsource.us/freedom-dance-company.

Still time to join Gardeners

There’s still time to join the 2019 Polk County Master Gardener Class.

There are a few spots left in the 2019 training. Applications will be accepted through the first week of January.

For more information: 503-623-8395.