Letters to the editor

Snowflakes, banners lacking

I am writing to comment on the holiday decor in downtown Dallas this year.

The lights along the tops of buildings in the streets around the courthouse square are a new and exciting collaboration with business owners and the city.

There are holiday lights in windows of other downtown buildings.

The lighted snowflakes on the street light masts along the 800 block of Main Street are up.

What is missing are the bigger lighted snowflakes that, in previous years, lined both Jefferson and Main streets from Washington Street up to Ellendale Avenue.

This year, the big snowflakes are only on Ellendale Avenue.

What happened?

No seasonal banners, either. What gives?

The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce owns these.

The lighted ornament that crosses Main Street at Academy Street is up, but it is sparse and lacks a message.

(Let’s consider a welcoming banner to compliment those lights.)

For many years, myself and many other Dallas Fire & EMS volunteers teamed up with Charter, Pacific Power and other volunteers, spending hours in the cold and rain to put up and take down those decorations.

Not this year.

Our downtown is making forward progress. Let’s keep that momentum going.

Ideas? Comments?

Joe Koubek

Dallas

Committee grateful for help

The Dallas Adopt A Family Committee would like to send out a huge thank you to the community of Dallas.

Churches, businesses, organizations/clubs and families stepped up to adopt a family for Christmas.

We served 252 families and had gifts for more than 712 children this year.

After the adopt a family, another 108 children were given gifts at the Polk County Family and Community Outreach Santa event.

This was our biggest year ever.

We had more than 46 families that were not adopted, so we shopped for 136 children with funds donated by some very special private donors in our community.

While this year was not without a few glitches for which we are truly sorry, we were able to make gifts available for a lot of children this Christmas.

I so wish we could list all of the people that step up to make this program possible.

We are so grateful to live in such a caring and generous community.

We would like to wish all of you a Happy New Year and hope you will consider adopting a family and participating in our program in 2019.

With sincere gratitude,

Vickie Boer

the Dallas Adopt A Family Committee

Dallas

Food bank appreciates help

The Dallas Food Bank would like to thank the Dallas Rotary and Dallas Interact Club of Dallas High School for all the wonderful help they provided the Dallas Food Bank on Wednesday, Dec. 12 and 19.

What a wonderful group of people who worked very hard to help support the food bank.

There were two work parties that helped break down personal products in to packets for the families which included shampoo, conditioner, tooth paste and tooth brush.

The families were also provided a bar of bath soap, laundry detergent and toilet paper.

The Dallas Rotary provided the food bank with a grant to purchase these personal products for the families.

Additionally, the groups stocked shelves, refrigerators and freezers with products.

The food bank is a community nonprofit, and it is with the support of the Dallas Rotary and other community donors and individuals, the food bank is able to support over 350 families per month (1345 individuals).

There is an ever-increasing need in our community.

The food bank is looking forward to the continued relationship with the Dallas Rotary.

Again, thank you for all your hard work and donation that you have contributed to the Dallas Food Bank.

Eddie Nelson and Mona Ordonez

Dallas