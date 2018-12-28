Quick Hits

Register now for Mighty Mites 2019 season

DALLAS — The Mighty Mites youth sports season will begin each Saturday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. from Jan. 12 through Feb. 2 for kiddos 3 to 5 years old at Oakdale Heights School Gymnasium. This four-week season will introduce kids to the basic fundamentals of youth sports.

Cost is $25 for the season, and includes a t-shirt. Make checks payable to City of Dallas, 187 SE Court St. Dallas, OR, 97338.

Registration deadline is Monday.

For more information, Sheila Pierce, 503-831-3562 or email her at sheila.pierce@dallasor.gov

WOU baseball signs three for the class of 2019

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University head baseball coach Kellen Walker announced the team’s initial signings for the program’s 2019 recruiting class on Monday.

Incoming freshman Justyn Herzog, Ethan Krupp and Patrick Muskat will join the team in the fall of 2019.

Herzog is an infielder from Century High School, Krupp a pitcher from Crescent Valley High School. “Justyn is already a college-level defender who is also a big-time left-handed bat,” Walker said. “His makeup is phenomenal and he will be a contributor for us right away,”

Muskat an infielder from Central Catholic.

“Patrick is another player that has the offensive skill set to be a middle of the order bat for our program,” Walker said. “He brings a competitiveness every day to practice and games and that will allow him to have success for us right away,”

Walker said he believes Krupp’s pitching will continue to develop.

“He embodies what we are looking for out of student-athletes in our program,” Walker said. “His toughness and ability on the mound will fit in with our pitching staff immediately,”

Herzog and Muskat are teammates for the Portland Barbers AAA Legion team while Krupp plays for the Corvallis Gerding Builders.

In six years under Walker, the Wolves have captured three regular-season conference titles and four GNAC tournament championships. Since 2002, the Wolves have won a combined 18 conference crowns.