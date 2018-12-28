Sports schedule

Thursday, Jan. 3

Mens Basketball: WOU at University of Alaska Anchorage, 7:30 p.m.

Womens Basketball: Central Washington University at WOU, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Perrydale at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Perrydale at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

Boys Basketball: Central at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Crescent Valley at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Mens Basketball: WOU at University of Alaska Fairbanks, 3:15 p.m.

Womens Basketball: Northwest Nazarene University at WOU, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball: St. Paul at Perrydale, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball: St. Paul at Perrydale, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Mens Basketball: Concordia University at WOU, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball: North Salem at Central, 7 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 7 p.m. Livingstone Adventist Academy at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Central at North Salem, 7 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 7 p.m. Livingstone Adventist Academy at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m.

Schedules Subject to Change