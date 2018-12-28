Van Duzer gets its own AVA

POLK COUNTY — Seven years in the making, the Van Duzer Corridor American Viticulture Area has been approved.

The newly designated AVA forms a triangle of 35.9-square miles bordered by highways 22 and 18, coming to a point near Dallas’ Chateau Bianca Winery.

Van Duzer Corridor AVA includes: Van Duzer, Andante, Johan, Left Coast, Holmes Gap, Namaste, Firesteed, Chateau Bianca, Havlin, Coelho, Sea Breeze, Perrydale Hills, Crowe Hill, Cynthian, Huntington Hill, Pamar, Failla and Vance vineyards. Of those, Van Duzer, Andante, Johan, Left Coast, Holmes Gap, Namaste, Firesteed, Chateau Bianca, and Havlin have wineries.

Van Duzer Corridor is a sub-appellation of the Willamette Valley AVA. Sub-appellations are pockets of a larger AVA that have conditions that set them apart from the whole, such as soil or weather patterns.

Proving that Van Duzer should be given AVA status proved more challenging than anticipated for the committee of vineyard owners and employees who set out to apply for the designation.



“It’s been so long, we can’t remember, but I believe it was December of 2011,” said Jeff Havlin, owner of Havlin Vineyard located in the new AVA. “We had some fits and starts. We applied, did all the work. You download this stuff from the feds that says ‘Here, do this.’ So, we did that, and well, we didn’t do it correctly.”

Havlin, the chairman of the committee, said the process is quite extensive and time-consuming to complete. It took two tries and some significant help from a representative of the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which approves the applications, to get it across the finish line.

“You have to prove that you are different than everybody else. We knew we were. We did what we thought we were supposed to do; we sent it in,” Havlin said. “They mull it over and sent it back and said ‘it’s deficient in these five areas.’”

He said the application didn’t demonstrate to the agency’s standard how the temperature, wind speeds, and soil is different than the surrounding area. It also didn’t clearly identify the boundaries of the new AVA and submit a name with sufficient historical references to qualify.

After the rejection, the group’s chairman at the time moved out of the area, and the application sat around for a while.

Havlin said he decided to pick it up again.

“Finally, I called a up couple of guys and said, ‘You know, we were going to do this and now our chairman is gone and nobody’s doing anything, so I’m just going to assume the chairmanship and forge ahead,’” he said.

His first move as chairman was making a phone call to TTB AVA Program Manager Karen Thornton.

“I said, ‘I’m old. Can we do this one step at a time instead of tackling all five?’ She said, ‘oh, I prefer it that way.’” Havlin said “We hit it off right off the bat. It was really nice. She was very helpful. We went through and tackled each piece and did it right this time.”

What separates the Van Duzer Corridor is mainly the ocean wind that is channeled directly from the Coast and cools the area, and therefore the grapes, in the afternoons of the growing season.

“From the winds that funnel through the corridor, this area receives a cooling effect that occurs when oceanic wind begins dabbing the area as early as 2 o’clock in the afternoon,” said Florent-Pierre Merlier, Van Duzer Vineyards winemaker, in an announcement of the new AVA. “This breeze dries out the vine canopy and decreases fungus pressure, making the area highly attractive for grape growing.”

Havlin added the cooler air makes a significant difference in how the grapes develop.

“Because of those crazy winds that come every day, it drops the temperatures down and our skins are thicker,” Havlin said. “That’s where the flavors and the colors are, in the skin of European wine grapes. The tannins are greater.”

Finding the data needed to prove what growers at the vineyards knew from experience was the tricky part.

“We wouldn’t think it would make that much difference, but we get the winds from off the ocean right away. Then they start mixing in with the air that is out here, by the time it gets to Salem, it’s decidedly warmer. Same thing with McMinnville,” Havlin said. “We proved that by comparing weather station data from out here to the airports in both of those towns.”

As for the name, the group first proposed “Perrydale Hills,” but no historical references were found using that title for the area.

However, Thornton found plenty of references to Van Duzer Corridor as a name for the region, even though the actual scenic corridor on Highway 18 isn’t part of the AVA. Using that name required getting an exception for Van Duzer Vineyards to keep its name on labels of wine made with grapes grown at its vineyard outside the AVA, but that too was approved, Havlin said.

The revised application was submitted in 2015 and took until Dec. 14 to earn approval. Havlin said the slow wheels of government explain the long delay.

“If anybody wanted some advice, it’s grow a big bunch of patience,” he said. “I have to say … if anyone is critical of the federal government it would be me, and they were wonderful in that department. I don’t fault them from being careful and wanting accuracy. This is important stuff.”

Havlin said the main driver of the applying for the designation was to get a better price for grapes grown in the AVA. A side benefit to the designation, and having Van Duzer Corridor AVA on labels, is it will help develop recognition for the differences in the grapes grown and the wines produced in the AVA.

“It does translate into the customer at the winery level. When I see Van Duzer Corridor AVA, I know I’m gonna probably get this kind of flavor profile,” he said.

Havlin said he was 65 when the group started this process. Now he’s 72, and grateful to see the committee’s long journey finished.

“I had a really good committee. I did very little of this work except herd the cats,” he said.