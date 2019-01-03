Dallas man to serve six years on drug charges

DALLAS — Marty Steven Lupoli, 56, of Dallas was sentenced on Wednesday in Polk County Circuit Court to serve a total of 75 months in prison for dealing methamphetamine in the Dallas area.

Lupoli, appearing before Judge Monte S. Campbell, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and two counts of unlawful delivery of a substantial quantity of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Polk County District Attorney's Office.

He was arrested in November 2018, along with his brother, Mylo Lupoli, following a Polk Interagency Narcotics Team (POINT) investigation.

Lupoli was also ordered to serve 36 months of post-prison supervision and pay $1,620 in restitution of investigation-related costs to the POINT.

The case was investigated by members of the POINT and prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.