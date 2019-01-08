Perrydale forces St. Paul to walk the plank

PERRYDALE — It was another win that wasn’t supposed to happen for the Perrydale Pirates boys basketball team when they clinched a 62-59 victory against St. Paul.

Head coach Brian Domes couldn’t stop smiling after the win.

“I’m pretty happy, pretty happy,” he said. “Really puts us in a good place. Home wins of course, lots of work to do for the next round, but excited about the opportunity, and where we were and now where we’re at.”

This win knocks the Pirates up to a No. 2 spot behind C.S. Lewis from their former No. 4 spot.

“We haven’t been winning pretty sometimes, but by golly, we’re winning,” Domes said. “It’s been a great ride. The kids have really played well. I give them a lot of credit, nothing I’m doing. Even from three weeks ago, we’re definitely different. Different confidence and, it’s been fun to watch. A lot of good effort. It’s a good ride, hopefully we keep it going.”

This win signifies all the hard work the Pirates have been putting in on the court during practice.

“I’m feeling pretty good. That win was pretty huge for us,” said senior David Domes. “We really played as a team well, we really moved the ball, tried to keep our composure during fouls. Some of the fouls weren’t going our way so we had to stay calm and play good defense.”

St. Paul (8-4 overall, 4-1 Casco) nabbed possession of the ball from tipoff but the Pirates (9-5 overall, 5-1 Casco) quickly found themselves ahead 17-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The game heated up as the Buckaroos pulled out of the deficit, outscoring the Pirates 14 to six in the first couple of minutes of the second quarter. The Pirates never lost their lead, but it was a close call, staying ahead 29-26 as they went into half time.

Last year, the Pirates lost by one point to the Buckaroos.

“So that (win) means a lot, coming back from that game and making a statement to them and our crowd,” David Domes said. “After we took a loss from C.S. Lewis (on Dec. 17), it definitely gave us more of a drive to go after Crosshill Christian and St. Paul. So that really helped us out, that loss, we wish we won, but it … pushed us.”

The team hosted Livingstone Adventist Academy on Tuesday after press time.