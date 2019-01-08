Community notebook

Dallas library to host a Writers Seminar

On Saturday, the Dallas Public Library will sponsor a Writers Seminar from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Dallas Civic Center. Author and teacher, Kendy Pearson, will present “Introduction to Writing for Publication.” Attendees are invited to bring a drink and sack lunch.

This workshop is for teens and adults at any stage of their writing journey. Attendees will learn about the publishing industry and acquire the tools to improve their craft, step out with success, and get noticed by editors and agents. The seminar is broken into four parts: 1) Where do I begin? Hone Your Craft Part 1, Hone Your Craft Part 2, and Story Arc and Point of View. This is a free event. The Dallas Civic Center is located at 945 SE Jefferson St.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Club to discuss mystery

The Independence Public Library will host Mystery Book Club at 6 p.m. on Thursday. This month’s selection is, “Murder at the Vicarage,” by Agatha Christie. Copies are available for checkout at the library.

Also at the library, family story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays — an hour of stories, songs, finger-plays, crafts and more.

After-school stories and more is at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, with stories and other literacy-based activities aimed at children in kindergarten through third grade.

American Girl to come to Monmouth

The Monmouth Public Library will host a four-month book club featuring 2017 American Girl of the Year Luciana Vega.

The club will start meeting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, when the first book will be handed out.

Participants will discuss aspiring astronaut Luciana’s stories and do NASA at My Library, “Our place in space” science activities.

The program is designed for those aged 8 to 12.

Also at the Monmouth library, a special playgroup with Family Building Blocks will be centered around the stars. Books, sensory activities and play will be available during this NASA at My Library themed event.

Family story time is at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays, with family play group at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Learn to live well

The Monmouth Senior Center will host an aging mastery program starting Jan. 30 through April 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

This free class encourages improved health, stronger financial security and overall well-being. Open to anyone 50 and older. Includes snacks, a gift bag and incentives.

For more information or to register: Elaine, 503-967-1834.