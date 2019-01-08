CYS still up and running

INDEPENDENCE — There were no injuries on Jan. 2 at the Central School District Office in a fire that destroyed a modular used by Central Youth Sports.

Polk County Fire District No. 1 responded to the fire at 5:26 a.m.

The building was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to a statement by PCFD.

The modular and its contents were a total loss. There was minor damage to the nearby building used by Oregon Child Development Coalition, but the damage will not disrupt normal operations, according to PCFD.

Arson is not suspected.

Polk County Fire District No. 1 was assisted by SW Polk Rural Fire Protection District and Independence Police Department.

The modular was moved to the Henry Hill Elementary School, where the district offices are housed, from Talmadge Middle School more than 12 years ago, said Cec Koontz, CSD director of finance and operations.

“We are working with our insurance company now, but the loss will likely run over $90,000 when factoring in the demolition, disposal and replacement of the modular building and contents,” Koontz said. “At this time, we do plan to get a replacement unit.”

In the meantime, CYS is looking for a new office. The district will likely replace the building, but that process takes several months, Koontz said.

“We offered the use of the modular to CYS five years ago,” Koontz said. “They had previously been in a room at Talmadge that we were reclaiming for a class. It worked out great to have them there all this time.”

“They’ve been a great support and recognize that we’re all serving the same community,” said Tanna Cable, CYS president. “That has been really nice.

Nothing survived, but the modular was not a permanent storage spot, she said.

“It’s not hugely devastating,” Cable said. “At this moment in time, our biggest question mark is where we’re going to relocate.”

In terms of operation of CYS’s programs and equipment, there will be no interruption, she said, though it will take a little bit of work to get things up and running in the office.

“The office (we were) in was 900-square feet,” Cable said. “It’s a nice size because it, allows us to have meeting space and a little bit of storage. As a drop-off site that works really well.”

They opened the office one night a week for business and registration, she said.

“Doing something temporary shouldn’t be a big issue,” Cable said.

The CYS board is set to meet this week to discuss next steps, she said.

For more information, contact Cable via Facebook, facebook.com/centralyouthsports or call 503-931-6800.

“It’s very important to us that the community and our families can ask questions,” Cable said.