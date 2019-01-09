Dragons boys basketball slayed by Silverton

DALLAS – Lacking a defensive front to combat Silverton’s explosive offense, the Dallas Dragons boys basketball team was thoroughly outplayed Tuesday evening on their home court, losing 83-46.

This loss marks the seventh loss in a row for the Dragons (3-8 overall, 1-4 Mid-Willamette Conference).

“Their defensive pressure, I think, was the story of the game,” said head coach Trent Schwartz. “They’re a good team, and they exposed our lack of defense pretty good. We just have to get better defense, but they’re a good team.”

Fouls marred the first two minutes of the quarter, with Silverton notching two free throw points to get them on board. Dallas followed close behind with a layup from senior Carter Weisensee.

For every shot landed by the Dragons, it seemed that Silverton nabbed two of their own, and the Dragons started falling behind, trailing 20-12 to open the second quarter.

At halftime, the Foxes forced 14 turnovers, leading 44-17, while the Dragons struggled to get good looks at the basket through a tough defense.

The Dragons only score in the second quarter was a shot from behind the 3-point line by senior Breydn Branford.



Weisensee looked grim after the contest.

“I think most of it was we didn’t come out quite ready to play,” he said. “They played a lot harder than we did. We started picking it up in the first quarter, but just started falling off at the end, I guess.”

Facing Silverton is always a gritty contest, and Weisensee said he knew playing against them was going to be tough.

“They came out exactly how we expected them to,” he said.

Overall, Weisensee clinched 10 points, and grabbed eight rebounds, while senior Jack Anderson led with 11 points, and contributed six rebounds. The team committed a total of 20 turnovers.

The skirmish ended with the Dragons nabbing 16 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.