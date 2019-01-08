Falls City rallies, loses to the Pirates

FALLS CITY — A back-and-forth rally kept onlookers on their toes as the Falls City Mountaineers boys basketball team battled for a victory against the Perrydale Pirates (8-5 overall, 4-1 Casco League), coming up short after losing their grip in the second half for a 43-35 loss.

The first half saw both teams trading leads and knotting the score multiple times, with Falls City (3-10 overall, 1-4 Casco League) maintaining a tight offensive front that deterred the Pirates from ending the game with a high score.

“Our defense did what we expected them to do,” said head coach Patrick Irving. “Our goal was to sit them at 40 points; they got a little more than that.”

It’s been a season of growth for the Mountaineers. Out of 13 games this season, they’ve won three. But with each game, they improve, Irving said.

“They’re getting better and better, as we expected,” he said. “Just trying to find more offense, trying to get more confidence.”

At half time, the Mountaineers trailed by two points. To open the fourth quarter, Falls City took a 30-28 lead. This would mark their last lead of the night.

Even with the loss, the team is feeling the positive shift in their play.

“We did better than we have in the beginning,” said senior Austin Burgess. “We’re getting more places to score at, and our defense is better. Hopefully we’ll be better next time. It was a close (game).”

Irving agreed, saying that as the season progresses, the team is finally finding their groove on the court.

“We have five seniors, four of them are starting, and a junior, and we finally about now have our starting five,” Irving said. “The starting fives changed throughout, and we’re getting it figured out. They’re good kids.”

The Mountaineers traveled to Jewell after press time on Tuesday.