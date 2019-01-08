Perrydale defeats Falls City in Polk County rivalry

FALLS CITY — Facing a top-ranked team is tough, and the Falls City Mountaineers girls basketball team felt the struggle on Jan. 3 against their Polk County rivals, No. 2 ranked Perrydale Pirates, suffering a 48-16 defeat.

Neither team came out strong in the first quarter, with Perrydale (10-2 overall, 5-0 Casco League) coming on board 1-0 after stepping up to the free-throw line in response to a foul two-and-a-half minutes into the first quarter.

Going into the second quarter, the score was just 13-2, with Falls City (3-7 overall, 1-4 Casco) senior Amara Houghtaling shooting a jumper from the corner that punched the Mountaineers’ ticket onto the scoreboard.

As the Pirates found their hold on the ball, the Mountaineers struggled to keep up and trailed by more than 20 points as they closed in on halftime, creating a few turnovers for themselves, but sloppy play got them very few looks at the basket.



“We got beat up; Perrydale’s a good team,” Houghtaling said. “We knew coming into this they were going be a well-rounded team.”

The Mountaineers never lost their energy, despite fighting a losing battle.

At half time, the score was 31-5.

“I feel we put what we could out,” Houghtaling said. “I feel we matched their intensity even though they’re much better than us, but we were able to do what we could. They have great defense, but we try and work around that. We’ve been prepping all week for that. Overall I’m not too disappointed in my team.”

Head coach Micke Kidd echoed Houghtaling.

“I thought our girls played hard, they played aggressive; they’re just young and small,” he said, chuckling. “So. But they’re coachable, and I thought the girls basically did the things we asked them to do. They’re just a little overmatched tonight, so, and that happens, sometimes you play teams that are better than you.”

In the second half, the Mountaineers managed to scrape in a few more points before the buzzer rang out.

Houghtaling said she hopes to see the team change the way they approach each game if they want to have a chance at districts.

“Whenever we play a better team, we match the tone that they play at, and then when we play teams that we know we should beat, we play down to their level,” she said. “We don’t play how we can like here. If we played how we did tonight, we could beat some of the teams in our leagues that we haven’t been. Definitely that is a killer for us, not setting the tone initially.”

The Mountaineers traveled to Jewell on Tuesday after press time.