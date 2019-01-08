Sports Roundups

Central

Boys Basketball: The Central boys basketball team (3-8 overall, 1-2 Mid-Willamette Valley) fell by just two points on Friday at Crescent Valley (4-7 overall, 2-2 MWC).



“Real tough loss for us,” said head coach Tim Kreta. “Kids played very well and were up nine heading into the fourth quarter. A few of their kids hit some big shots and we missed some easy buckets down the stretch. They went 11-for-11 from the line in the fourth, and we missed the front end of three free throws.”

The game was knotted 50-50 with 4.6 seconds left to go, but the Raiders pushed through and found a seam to make the winning basket as the buzzer rang out.



Senior Kaleb Kantola led with 17 points for the night, and senior Brenden Lesmeister added 16.

“We are looking forward to our match up against North Salem on Tuesday,” Kreta said, which begins after press time.

Wrestling: The Panthers participated in the NW Duels at West Albany over Christmas break, a tournament that included 18 teams from the northwest region.

Central clinched victories over Junction City, Sherwood and North Marion, but fell to Centennial, Central Linn, Edmonds-Woodway, Hillsboro, McMinnville and Sprague.

“The NW Duels were tough in the fact that we had several of our wrestlers who were wrestling out of their weight classes, but we were competitive in several matches,” said head coach Van Holstad. “We are still learning and getting better with every match we wrestle and with nine duels over two days, I think we learned a lot.”

The Panthers travel to Dallas on Thursday, Jan. 10, for a duel meet.

Dallas

Boys Basketball: The Dallas Dragons (3-7 overall, 1-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) suffered a 79-52 loss against Corvallis (5-5 overall, 4-0 MWC) on Friday, marking their sixth consecutive loss.

Senior Jack Anderson led with 26 points for the night, and grabbed four rebounds. Senior Carter Weisensee contributed 10 points.

The team hosted Silverton on Tuesday after press time.

Girls Basketball: In their matchup against Corvallis (5-5 overall, 3-1 Mid-Willamette Conference), the Dallas Dragons (2-7 overall, 1-3 MWC) were defeated at the Spartans’ home court, 42-18.

Senior Emma Classen led with seven points, and grabbed three rebounds. Sophomore Maddie Doig landed six rebounds and added two points.

“We are battling and getting better every day,” said head coach Dakota Griffith. “The girls keep working hard and haven’t lost confidence. We have a really strong competitive atmosphere in the program, which will allow us to continue to get better before the season ends. The girls are doing what the coaching staff has been preaching all year, not just becoming better players but young ladies too.”

They traveled to Silverton on Tuesday after press time.

Wrestling: Over Christmas break, the Dallas Dragons took third place in the NW Duels, a multi-team wrestling meet that included 18 teams, and was held at West Albany High School.

“Beating Sweet Home and Sprague were two great moments over Christmas break,” said head coach Tony Olliff. “It came down to the last match against Newberg; great dual. This year they got us and won it, last year we got them. Outstanding wrestlers over the weekend were Haydn Millard in the 120-pound bracket, Jacob Jones at 160 and Ashton Brecht, at 285. All three had amazing weekends against top 4A,5A and 6A opponents.”

Thursday, Dallas hosts Central at 6 p.m.

WOU

Men’s Basketball: The Wolves split games this week, taking a 61-57 defeat at Alaska Anchorage on Thursday but turning around for a 97-80 victory at Alaska Fairbanks.

For Thursday’s contest, Junior forward Riley Hawken posted his third double-double of the season, dropping 19 points and 11 rebounds in his eighth consecutive game scoring in double figures. 14 of those points and nine of his rebounds came in a strong second half. Darius Lubom finished with 16 points, 10 coming in the second half, along with five assists and three rebounds.

Saturday, shooting 9-of-16 from the floor and 4-of-9 from the 3-point range, Hawken led all scorers with 23 points. Hawken also delivered a career high seven assists on the night.

Kaleb Warner (14 points), Lubom (13 points) and Etan Collins (13 points) all reached double figures for the Wolves.

The Wolves hosted Concordia on Tuesday after press time.

Women’s Basketball: It was a double loss for the Wolves this week, losing Thursday 78-65 against Central Washington and 90-70 against Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.

On Thursday’s game, Western Oregon kept pace with the Wildcats for the bulk of the first half and held a 30-29 lead following a Natalie DeLonge layup at the 4:34 mark in the second quarter.

The Wildcats, however, responded with a 14 3-point spree near the end of the half to create a 43-35 edge at the break. The run included four consecutive 3-pointers made, starting a run of deep shooting that CWU continued throughout the game. The 14-made threes, contributed by six different players, was the most for the Wildcats’ program in six years.

DeLonge did the bulk of the offensive lifting for the Wolves with 12 first-half points, including a putback for the final points of the half to break the Wildcat run. Finishing with 14, the junior forward has scored in double figures in six of her eight appearances this season.

Ronnie Harris scored a career-high with nine points off the bench, adding on four rebounds and an assist.

Keyonna Jones and Teresa Acock hit 3-pointers for WOU to cut into the deficit late in the contest, closing the gap to 10 with 2:40 left following a pair of Jones free throws.

Olivia Denton grabbed seven rebounds in the first half alone and finished tied for a career-best with nine boards and nine points.

Saturday, after trailing for most of the first quarter, No. 6-ranked Northwest Nazarene University used a 15-5 run before the break to keep its undefeated season rolling with their victory.

DeLonge finished with 14 points to lead the Wolves and added a team-high seven rebounds and four blocks. Keyonna Jones scored nine points and assisted on eight WOU buckets.

The Wolves received 27 points off the bench with Teresa Acock (nine points), Rachel Rogers (seven points) and Tresai McCarver (seven points) contributing on the attack.

The Wolves travel to Simon Fraser University on Thursday.