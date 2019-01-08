Sports schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Wrestling: Central at Philomath, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball: Oregon School for the Deaf at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Oregon School for the Deaf at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Central at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11 Boys Basketball: Lebanon at Central, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Central at Lebanon, 7 p.m. Dallas at Churchill, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Boys Basketball: Falls City at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Falls City at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Central at Southridge, 9 a.m. Harrisburg, Ridgeview at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 14

Boys Basketball: Falls City at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Falls City at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Boys Basketball: Central at South Albany, 7 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m. Oregon School for the Deaf at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: South Albany at Central, 7 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 7 p.m. Oregon School for the Deaf at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Boys and girls swimming: Central, Dallas at Albany Community Pool, 4 p.m.

-Schedule subject to change