St. Paul upsets Perrydale girls winning streak

PERRYDALE — The first loss of the season for the Perrydale Pirates girls basketball team came on Saturday against undefeated St. Paul, losing 41-30.

Defensively, the Pirates kept the Buckaroos to a low overall score, but couldn’t seem to find their way offensively around a quick, much taller team that stacked up rebounds, which created more looks at the basket for themselves.

“That is something we’re always going to struggle with, is height and rebounds,” senior Alyssa Lux said. “They definitely beat us in the rebound situation, when they shoot, they’d get the rebound. That’s something we have to work on too, is just blocking out and staying put when we’re blocking out, instead of just releasing too early and then they can go around us.”

At the end of the first quarter, the score was a low 10-3, with junior Amity Deters notching the Pirates on board seconds before the buzzer rang out.

Facing a top-ranked team can be intimidating, and “I thought we came out a little nervous,” said head coach Terry Newton. “I thought we missed a lot of little opportunities, forced passes and shots.”



The Pirates scored 10 more points before going into halftime 26-13, still riding a large deficit, and scoring just four more points for the rest of the game.

Even with this loss, both the team and Newton are feeling good about where they stand in the season.

“As far as where we’re at, I feel great,” Newton said. “They have lost two games to the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in state. We are a top-five team.”

Later this month, the Pirates will face St. Paul again. The team already has a game plan.

“Learn to play against their size better, since they are so much bigger than us,” said senior Sydney Perkins.

“Getting ready for their size,” Lux added. “It’s just hard when we’re shorter. We just have to use what we’re good at as an advantage to their size.”

The Pirates hosted Livingstone Adventist Academy after press time on Tuesday.