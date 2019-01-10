Police log and arrest report

Police logs and arrest report

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

Dec. 20 at 11:54 a.m., at 200 Main St., Dallas: An officer stopped a driver to tell her she had a flat tire and directed her to Les Schwab.

Dec. 21 at 9:32 a.m. at 724 SW Mill St., Dallas: A caller asked that an officer check a blanket spotted in the creek. The officer confirmed that it was just a blanket.

Dec. 21 at 2:52 p.m. at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas: Methamphetamine was found in a restroom at the store.

Dec. 22 at 12:04 p.m. on Southeast Barberry Avenue, Dallas: Kirby sales representatives were going door-to-door without a permit. They were instructed to get a permit before continuing to sell.

Dec. 24 at 12:30 p.m. at Walmart, Dallas: A woman reportedly stole $300 worth of merchandise.

Dec. 26 at 1:34 a.m. on Northwest Elderberry Lane, Dallas: Officers detained a juvenile suspect after the suspect reportedly stole his parents’ car and crashed into a yard on Elderberry Lane. He was charged with initiating a false report, two counts of criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Dec. 26 at 2:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Main Street, Dallas: A car break-in and several missing items was reported.

Dec. 27 at 9:13 p.m. in the 600 block of Southwest Allgood Street, Dallas: A caller saw several dark figures moving through the park. They were deer.

Dec. 27 at 12:50 a.m., Highway 22, milepost 10: A deputy stopped a vehicle after observing it traveling in the oncoming travel lane, about half the vehicle width, for several seconds about. The driver said he had gotten turned around coming home from the casino, though that did not explain the driving behavior. The driver said he had been given bad directions and that was why he was turned around. When the deputy told the driver he saw him driving in the wrong lane, the driver said that was because of the fog, though there was no fog at the time the deputy observed the violation. The driver explained what a good driver he was and the deputy politely explained from what he saw, he was not a very good driver. There were no signs of impairment and the driver denied consuming intoxicating substances.

Dec. 30 at 12:33 p.m. in the 500 block of East Ellendale Avenue, Dallas: Caller reported that tools were stolen from the location. Possible suspects were transients.

Dec. 31 at 10:49 a.m. at Ellendale Nursing Home, 511 E. Ellendale Ave, Dallas: A report was made of fraud and other financial crimes. Possible suspect identified.

Dec. 31 at 9:59 a.m., near Gage and Burbank Roads: A deputy responded to a call about a white horse in someone’s front yard. The deputy made contact with the horse’s owner who said her fence is broken and she can’t fix it so the neighbors are used to the horse being at large and the complainants can mind their own business.

The deputy gave the woman a couple of ideas to keep her horse contained and told her that if the horse was in the road again and there was a complaint, she could be cited for livestock at large.

Jan. 1 at 12:11 a.m., Highway 22 near Greenwood Road N.: A deputy stopped a driver and gave him a warning for a violation. The man was very angry about being stopped and was still angry after the warning. The deputy advised him that there was a saturation patrol that evening for impaired drivers. He told the deputy he knew all about this because he used to be a reserve police officer. The deputy explained to the man that he should understand, being part of the profession and recommended that he be nicer during future contacts.

Jan. 3 at 1:35 p.m.on East Ellendale Avenue, Dallas: A caller reported that a neighbor was shooting a BB gun at the caller. The person reporting the incident was trespassing at the time of the shooting. The incident is under investigation.

Jan. 3 at 3:25 p.m. on Southeast Virginia Drive, Dallas: A caller reported getting into a texting and phone argument with a solicitor about a flyer being left on the caller’s door. Police said “both were counseled on their actions.”

Jan. 3 at 5:49 p.m. on Southeast Appleseed Drive, Dallas: A vehicle was egged and damaged. Police have identifed a suspect and the incident is under investigation.

Jan. 4 at 11:28 p.m. near Pacific Highway and Hoffman Road: A deputy was dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury crash. One vehicle was on the east shoulder of Highway 99 and one was in the ditch east of the shoulder. There was moderate damage to the vehicle that was rear ended and the vehicle was still drivable. The driver of the vehicle in the ditch, admitted to drinking beer earlier in the evening. He said the vehicle in front of him stopped at the red light and he rear ended it. The driver performed poorly on the standardized field sobriety test and was arrested for DUII. He produced a BAC of .05 which was inconsistent with the level of impairment that the deputy observed. The driver consented to be evaluated by a drug recognition expert. The deputy who performed the evaluation said that the driver was under the influence of CNS depressants and cannabis.

DALLAS

Cody John Vergin-Osborn, 27, of Dallas in the 1000 block of Southeast Lyle Street, on Dec. 29 on a probation violation.

Jacob William Dille, 27, a transient in the 200 block of Southwest Street on Dec. 30 on possession of methamphetamine and a failure to appear warrant out of Dallas.

INDEPENDENCE

Brittany Renee Carroll, 30, of Independence on Dec. 17 for fraud, use of credit card and second-degree theft by deception/false pretense.

Ryan Christian Reaves, 26, of Salem on Dec. 17 in the 1000 block of Monmouth Street for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Carlos David Delatorre. 27, of Independence on Dec. 19 for first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and second-degree rape, child younger than 14.

David Isai Mendez Garcia, 18, of Salem on Dec. 22 for DUII and possession of marijuana, under age.

Nainoa T.E. Eselu, 24, of Monmouth on Dec. 23 in the 1400 block of Monmouth Street for menacing use/display of weapon and unlawful use/carry weapon.

Jay Gordon Owens, 47, of Independence on Dec. 24 in the 1300 block of Northgate Drive for physical harassment.

Jonathan Edward Scott, 29, of Cottage Grove on Dec. 26 in the 900 block of F Street on a failure to appear warrant.

Mario Ray Villa, 45, of Independence on Dec. 26 in the 700 block of N. Log Cabin Road on a failure to appear warrant.

Feliciano Mata-Infante, 44, of Independence on Dec. 27 in the 200 block of Deann Drive for giving false information to an officer.

Feliciano Mata, 21, of Independence on Dec. 29 in the 0-99 block of S. Gun Club Road on a failure to appear warrant.

Aaron Jay Esper Perkerson, 26, of Salem on Dec. 29 in the 1100 block of Kelli Court for probation violation.

Michael Andrew Schon, 46, of Salem on Dec. 31 in the 1600 block for DUII.

Peti Tuigamala, Jr., of Independence on Jan. 4 in the 800 block of Main Street for DUII and driving while suspended.

Elena Quiroz Barrera, 47, of Independence on Jan. 6 near N. Gun Club and Hoffman roads for failure to carry an operator’s license.

POLK COUNTY

Jeremy James Wright, 58, on Dec. 28 for harassment and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Asareel Antonio Trujillo, on Dec. 29 for DUII.

Christopher Dale Salchenberg, on Dec. 31 for DUII

Joseph Lawrence Daniel Kibbey, on Jan. 1 for DUII.

Brenda Morales-Suarez, on Jan. 1 for DUII and reckless driving.

Daniel Clyde Woodward, on Jan. 1 for hit and run, property.

Cory Lee Bonin, on Jan. 4 for DUII.

Lisa Lynn Sevy, on Jan. 6 for DUII and reckless endangering.B