Salem woman killed in Friday night crash

One person died in a crash at the intersection of Highway 99W and Clow Corner Road on Jan. 11.

Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday night to the report of the two-vehicle collision.

The investigation revealed that a Chrysler 200, operated by Rosa Maria Rocha-Torres, 19, of Salem, was stopped at the stop sign on Clow Corner Road waiting to cross or pull onto Hwy 99W.

Rocha-Torres pulled out into the path of Jeep Renegade, operated by Kevin Ruffino, 32, of Independence, and was struck on the driver's side of her vehicle.

Rocha- Torres sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two teenage female passengers were transported to Salem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruffino sustained minor injuries and was not transported by medical personnel.

OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire Department, Polk County District Attorney, and ODOT.