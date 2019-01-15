CASA: Serve 100 percent by 2020

DALLAS — CASA of Polk County has enough CASAs (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) to assign to about 80 percent of children in foster care.

Leaders of the organization want to do better.

By 2020, CASA, which assigns trained volunteers to advocate for children in foster care, wants to have all children represented.

It needs some help to achieve that goal, said Bonnie Dreier, the development coordinator for the organization.

On March 1, CASA will host its spring orientation where prospective volunteer CASAs can learn about the program and the training and time required to serve.

“We need CASAs that want to take teens,” said CASA Executive Director Katey Axtell. “That’s the hardest part, getting CASAs that want to take teens. They are the most vulnerable. They’ve been so traumatized.”

The 10-week training class takes place once a week on Friday starting on March 15.

If you are not ready to volunteer, CASA will host two fundraising events in 2019 where guests can have fun and support the cause.

Dreier said all the paid staff at CASA of Polk County are paid for with grants, so expanding the program requires fundraising and sponsorships.

“Any money that we get goes back into our kids and our CASAs,” Dreier said.

June will be the fourth annual Golf Fore Kids golf tournament at Oak Knoll. This year there are plans to expand the tournament and awards dinner to include “hole sponsors,” businesses that set up shop at one of the holes on the course to display what they have to offer.

October is the second annual Casino Night, where participants can try their hand at casino games in support of CASA.

In support of its goal, Dreier said the organization will launch an “awareness campaign” this year with a local marketing firm. The goal is to get more information out about what CASA does and why it has its 100 percent goal through a video marketing campaign.

“We want people to know that this is going on in Polk County, in Dallas,” she said. “The foster care system, CASA, we just all need help and support. We want people to understand.”