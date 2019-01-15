Central, Dallas swimming find flow again after break

CRESCENT VALLEY — It’s been a month since the Central Panthers and Dallas Dragons swim teams have competed, but their month-long hiatus was hardly noticed on Friday’s meet at Crescent Valley.

Their progress throughout the month, which was interrupted by things like Christmas and New Years celebrations, has been noted by the multiple personal records being set.

Central’s head coach Jesse Genualdi said he’s excited about how hard his team is working.

“So far we’ve had a lot of PR’s, which is always a good sign,” Genualdi said. “They’ve just been working really hard, these kids, and it’s a good sign that all the hard work is paying off that they’re putting in. I’m proud of them. They’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season, but definitely laying down the foundation for the future. They’ve just come together as a team, and just being able to support one another. I feel like that’s a big part of any sport.”

Panther Lynzy Bradley, a junior, says she has seen small improvements throughout the season that she hopes will all add up at districts.

“I PR’d in the 50-yard freestyle by, like, a second,” she said, laughing. “I got under 30 seconds.”

Her official time was 29.90.

For Panther Olivia Cooper, also a junior, she hasn’t seen an PR’s yet since before Christmas break.

“I PR’d by nine seconds in the 200 individual medley two weeks ago, or right before break, and that was really nice, but other than that I haven’t had any big PR’s.”

Both girls’ goals are to make it on the podium at districts.

“Freshman year I got on the podium in the breaststroke; last year I didn’t,” Cooper said, “so if I could get back on the podium that would be nice.”

RESULTS FROM Dallas

The Dragons swim team might be small, but where they lack in size they make up for in hard work and skill.

Senior Isaiah Compton nabbed a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, only one of two Dragons to clinch a first-place victory, clocking in at 1:05.79.. He took fourth in the 100 backstroke, with 1:21.

“My season is going petty good,” Compton said. “I’ve had a little bit of a rough start with just getting back into it, but for the most part, it’s just been conditioning and getting my mind right with it.”

David Beasley was the other Dragon to finish in first, swimming in at 1:08 in the 100 backstroke.

Gabriel Applegate landed a second- and third-place finish in the 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle, respectively.

He said he thought it went well, but that he could do better.

“I mean, I know what to improve on, and I think that’s important, for one to know what they should work on,” he said.

As far as the team goes, “I think that everyone’s been improving, and we’re becoming more like a team. And everyone is learning what they did wrong the last meet and trying to get better,” he said.

The Dragons join Central at South Albany on Tuesday after press time.