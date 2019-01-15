Community notebook

Bible study begins Monday

Mid-Valley Women of Christ Women’s Bible Studies begin on Monday at locations in Dallas and Monmouth.

Six classes of Psalm 23, The Shepherd with Me, by Jennifer Rothschild, will be hosted by four Polk County churches.

Women of all faiths are invited to attend and may register now at midvalleywomenofchrist.org.

Optional workbooks are available for purchase at the studies.

Locations are: Dallas Evangelical Church, Wednesdays 6 to 7 p.m.; Dallas Foursquare Church, Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. with child care, or Fridays 9:30 to 11 a.m.; Valley Life Center, Wednesdays 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. with child care; Monmouth Praise Assembly, Tuesdays 7 to 8:30 p.m

Penguins at Independence library

January is penguin month at Independence Public Library. On Tuesday, the library will host penguin crafts at 4:30 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to participate.

Also at the library, family story time is 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. After-school stories and more are at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Improv comes to Dallas library

The Dallas Public Library will host an improv night for “tweens” and teens from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Gain confidence in performing in front of peers and an audience. Fun “improv” games with and without props.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Monmouth library to host science program

The Monmouth Public Library and Science Matters will present “Crushed by Air” at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Did you know that every second of every day you have an elephant-worth of weight on your shoulders? The air around us is always pushing on us with almost 15 pounds on every square inch of our body.

Come see the science behind this natural phenomenon. This workshop includes the Air-Zooka, cans crushed by air, water suspended in air, human-size shrink wrap, and more. Space is limited.

The program is for kindergarten to fifth-graders.

For more information: 503-751-0182.

RSVP by Tuesday for Livestock meeting

The Polk County Livestock Association will have its annual meeting and dinner on Jan. 26 at Murphy’s Bar and Grill, 288 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas.

Social hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m. with a cash bar, followed by dinner at 6 ($20).

RSVP to Pat Letsch no later than Tuesday: 503-623-4956, or luckylrnch@aol.com.

Sen. Wyden to visit Dallas Sunday

Sen. Ron Wyden will host a town hall at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Nesmith Readiness Center, 12830 Westview Drive, Dallas.

Wyden has held 920 town halls statewide overall since promising Oregonians that he would hold at least one annual town hall in each of the state’s 36 counties.

Alzheimer’s classes coming soon

Two classes to help understand and respond to Alzheimer’s.

The first will be “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior,” on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.

This class looks at behavior as a form of communication, and how people with dementia communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

On Jan. 23, Monmouth Senior Center will host “Legal and Financial planning for Alzheimer’s Disease” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the center, 180 Warren St. S.

The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease makes planning for the future important. This class is an interactive program with a chance to learn about legal and financial issues to consider, how to put plans in place, and how to access legal and financial resources.

To register for either of these classes, or for more information: 800-272-3900.

Fundraiser to help Paradise firefighters

Dallas-based wildland firefighting company, CSR Enterprises, the Downtown Dallas Association and Latitude One will host a fundraiser on Sunday for the Paradise Fire Station.



The fundraiser will be at Latitude One, 904 Main St., Dallas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature at pasta station, salad bar and dessert. Seating times are 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The cost for those 13 and older is $20, children 6 to 12 are $10. Children 5 and younger are free.

All proceeds will go to the Paradise Fire Department in California to purchase new equipment.

Call 503-831-1588 or visit www.latitudeonedallas to reserve a seating time.