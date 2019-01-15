Council takes step toward fire district

DALLAS — Residents, the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and local fire agencies are encouraging the city of Dallas make a stronger commitment to fire and EMS service consolidation.

Four citizens of Dallas, JD Shinn, executive director of the chamber, and Scott Breeden, chairman of the Sheridan Fire Board, all spoke in favor of consolidation at the Dallas City Council meeting on Jan. 7.

The city is part of a coalition of cities and fire districts exploring forming a district. Included in the talks are Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District, Sheridan Fire and West Valley Fire District. Sheridan and West Valley have already begun the process of consolidation, and Southwest intends to join them in October.

Dallas has agreed to be part of the discussions and approved a “road map” the entities could use to form a district over the next five years.

Devin Jones, Dallas resident and co-owner of Harvest CrossFit on Main Street in downtown Dallas, urged the council to follow the fire master plan it approved in 2016 to cut response times significantly.

“I care very deeply about our community. We built our business in this town, and we are going to raise a family here,” Jones said. “I would hope the council would commit to and follow through with supporting and continuing the master plan that would make Dallas much safer by combining resources with a district.”

John Barbour, a Dallas resident and volunteer for Dallas Fire & EMS, implored the council to be a leader in the process of consolidation. He said approving the road map is a start, but asked the council for more.

“That was a wise decision, but not a solution,” Barbour said. “The world is full of road maps gathering dust and promises of destinations that have never been utilized.”

He added he had hoped Dallas could be at the forefront of the plan, but instead said the city has stalled.

“You have forfeited your rightful place as leaders and drivers of this process,” he said. “I implore you to take concrete action to salvage the situation. The time for study has passed. It’s time for action.”

Residents Gene Henshaw and LaVonne Wilson also added their voices to those asking for more action.

Breeden spoke representing the member of the Fire & EMS Planning Coalition, saying the first goal of the group is to: “Bring together the regional fire and EMS service providers for the purpose of optimizing the individual agency strengths and diminishing the individual agency weaknesses.”

The other goals, he said, are to develop an improved service delivery method and a funding mechanism that will sustain that service.

“It is the sincere hope of our fire districts that the city of Dallas will continue participation in the coalition partners discussing ways to work more efficiently together to provide a higher level of service to the community we serve,” Breeden said.

Shinn read a letter from the chamber’s board of directors asking the city to follow its master plan. This said fire and EMS still face the problems of long response times and increasing calls for help. He referred to the coalition’s letter to the council, which asks the council to commit to implementing the master adopted in October 2016.

“For the safety of the community and businesses, we urge the council to approve the plan and move it forward,” Shinn read.

City Manager Greg Ellis said the coalition has discussed areas in which the districts could consolidate pieces of their operations, including equipment testing, public communications and possibly vehicle maintenance.

He said the council will soon see intergovernmental agreements to combine those operations.

Ellis said he’s invited representatives of a successful consolidation in the Redmond area and from the Forest Grove area, where eight agencies are working toward consolidation, to speak at an upcoming council meeting.

“We are looking to bring somebody in to talk about a district formation, somebody who has been through a successful formation,” Ellis said.

Ellis said the coalition would like to schedule a joint meeting with the council and leaders of the districts.

“Right after that meeting, I would like to plan a district board meeting with the council just to talk about issues going forward, what concerns there might be and the planning group moving forward,” Ellis said.

In other business, the council:

• Voted Councilor Jennie Rummell to serve as council president. She served temporarily in the post after former council president Micky Garus resigned his seat on the council. She was approved on a 6-2 vote.