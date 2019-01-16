Enrollment in certain grades closed at CSD elementary schools

Enrollment at several grade levels at Ash Creek Elementary, Independence Elementary and Monmouth Elementary will be closed for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year, according to a news release from Jennifer Kubista, Central School District superintendent.

Students who are not currently attending those schools and grade levels will not be allowed to transition to such placement.

The district is closing specific grade levels due to large enrollment.

The following grade levels will be closed to additional enrollment:

Ash Creek Elementary: 2nd grade, 4th grade, 5th grade

Independence Elementary: Kindergarten

Monmouth Elementary: 1st grade, 3rd grade, 5th grade

Ash Creek and Monmouth Elementary enrollment have already been closed for students who live outside of the Central School District 13J boundaries.

Independence Elementary kindergarten enrollment is also closed to student living outside the Central district boundaries.

Any incoming students in these grade levels will have the ability to enroll at Independence Elementary, with the exception of Kindergarten, for the remainder of the year.

The district, in conjunction with the principals at all three elementary schools, continue to review enrollment data. They will review all transfers that are currently approved at the schools and adjustments may be made as we head into the 2019-20 school year.