Law enforcement focused on impaired driving

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Police Department made five DUII arrests during the month of December.

Two drivers were drug-impaired, three were alcohol-impaired.

The average blood-alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit in the alcohol-related arrests.

Officers wrote 143 warnings and 55 traffic citations in December.

On New Year’s Eve, IPD hosted a high-visibility enforcement saturation event.

Officers from Independence, Monmouth, Dallas, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police participated. OSP Lieutenant Mike Iwai stressed the importance of getting impaired drivers off the road and gave statistics on crashes caused by impaired drivers. MADD co-sponsored the event and provided pizza for the officers attending the briefing.

When IPD Officer Pete Roy left the event, he promptly found an impaired driver.

Throughout the evening, Independence officers made 26 traffic stops and were relieved to report that they observed a few intoxicated passengers who had chosen designated drivers to get them home, but only the one DUII arrest was made by IPD. Through the saturation effort, the combined efforts of local law enforcement resulted in 11 DUII arrests on New Year’s Eve.