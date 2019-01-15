Sports Roundups

Central

Girls Basketball: The Central Panthers (7-6 overall, 2-3 Mid-Willamette Valley) started their week off with a 42-36 victory against North Salem (5-5 overall, 1-3 MWC) on Jan. 8.

Senior Elizabeth Chavez led for the night with 19 points, grabbing four rebounds and forcing four turnovers. Senior Kaitlyn Trevino added eight points with seven rebounds.

On Friday, the girls fell to Lebanon (9-3 overall, 4-1 MWC), losing by twenty points, 42-22.

Senior Elizabeth Chavez added four points, grabbed two rebounds and had four assists. Senior Kaitlyn Trevino contributed seven points, Sophomore Kennedy Kantola nabbed five points and had three steals, and senioe Katelyn Dorn scored four.

The team hosted South Albany on Tuesday after press time.

Dallas

Girls Basketball: The Dragons (2-9 overall, 1-5) Mid-Willamette Conference) faced Silverton (10-2 overall, 4-1 MWC) on Jan. 8 and fell with a 52-26 loss.

Senior Emma Classen led for the night with 14 points, and grabbed two rebounds. Sophomore Maddie Doig added six points, and had two rebounds and two assists.

Even with this loss, head coach Dakota Griffith said he is proud of the way the girls played.

“I was encouraged with how we executed on both ends of the floor the entire game,” Griffith said.

“The score wasn’t as indicative as how close the game was – a lot of times it is, but (this) night was different; it felt like the closest 20+ point loss that I’ve been a part of in all my games, either coaching or competing in. … Just gave up some untimely open looks out of some scramble situations on defense.”

Friday, it was another loss, this time against Churchill (9-2 overall, 9-0 Midwestern League), 68-31.

“(They) played hard and did some good things offensively,” said Griffith. “Defensively we gave them some trouble at times, but over time they were able to get some easy baskets in transition and at the free throw line. Overall I was pleased with the progress and how all our ladies stepped up to the challenge of facing two really talented and mature teams last week.”

Classen added 10 points for the night and sophomore Madelyn Loughary contributed nine.

The team hosted Crescent Valley Tuesday after press time.

Perrydale

Boys Basketball: The Pirates (11-5 overall, 7-1 Casco League) nabbed their fifth victory in a row on Jan. 8 against Livingstone Adventist Academy (1-6 overall, 1-5 Casco), taking the game 61-45.

Senior Dustin Silver led with 15 points, junior David Domes added 13 and freshman Kaej Haynes contributed 11.



“Slow start for us, and not a lot of intensity, but still controlled the game from the end of the first quarter on,” said head coach Brian Domes. “All of our kids got in the game and we were able to try some different defense throughout the game.”

Friday, they celebrated another win against Willamette Valley Christian, (1-11 overall, 1-6 Casco) stealing the show offensively with a 69-25 win.

“ ... We came out and put the game away early,” said head coach Brian Domes. “We led 43-9 at half and coasted to a 69-25 win.

Senior Dustin Silver led with 17 points, junior Kyler Thorson added 12, and grabbed nine rebounds; Josh Crawford and Max Kitzmiller each contributed 10.

Tuesday, the Pirates hosted the Oregon School for the Deaf after press time.

Girls Basketball: The Pirates (12-3 overall, 7-1 Casco League) clinched a 46-21 victory against Livingstone Adventist Academy (4-4 overall, 3-3 Casco) on Jan. 8.

Friday, they dominated Willamette Valley Christian 46-18.

Tuesday, they played against Oregon School for the Deaf after press time.

Falls City

Boys Basketball: The Mountaineers (6-10 overall, 4-4 Casco League) celebrated a 59-38 road win at Jewell (0-10 overall, 0-6 Casco) on Jan. 8.

Friday was another road win against Livingstone Adventist Academy, taking the victory 44-33.

Monday, they lost 56-36 to St. Paul.

Wednesday, they host C.S. Lewis Academy at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: It was another loss for the Mountaineers (4-9 overall, 2-6 Casco League) on Jan. 8 against Jewell (4-8 overall, 3-3 Casco), falling behind 40-30.

On Friday, they only managed to score 12 points in the 32-12 matchup against Livingston Adventist Academy.

Monday, the team fell 63-22 at St. Paul.

Wednesday, they play against C.S. Lewis Academy at 5:30 p.m.

WOU

Men’s Basketball: The Western Oregon men’s basketball team utilized an impressive second half to dispatch the Concordia Cavaliers, 91-65, on Tuesday at NPE Gym.

Riley Hawken set a new career-high with 25 points in the game, missing just one field goal on an 8-for-9 night including 6-of-7 made 3-pointers. His 86 percent 3-point shooting tied him for fourth in Western’s NCAA-era history for single-game shooting.

Despite leading by just two after the break, the Wolves out-scored Concordia 53-29 in the second half to run away with the victory.

Dalven Brushier had a big game off the bench, contributing 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes of work. He was one of six Wolves to score at least nine in the game.

WOU as a team shot 63.6 percent from 3-point range, the fourth-best single-game mark in WOU’s NCAA era.

Thursday, the team took care of business in a quick road trip, handling the MSUB Yellowjackets 81-65 on Thursday at Alterowitz Gym.

Brushier led the Wolves with 19 points, 11 coming in the second half, on 8-of-13 shooting. It was the second game this season Brushier has paced the offensive attack for WOU.

Kaleb Warner added on another 15 points and seven rebounds, leading the Wolves in boards and made 3-pointers in the game.

WOU finished with four players in double figures in scoring, also getting 11 points from Collins and Brandell Evans who combined to shoot 8-of-15.

The Wolves return home for two games next week, hosting Saint Martin’s and Seattle Pacific. Tipoff is Jan. 17 in the first game of the week against the Saints is set for 7:30 p.m. at NPE Gym.

Women’s Basketball: The Wolves split games this week, winning 69-65 at Simon Frasier University on Jan. 10, but falling to 71-63 to Western Washington.

For Thursday’s victory, four different players scored in the opening minutes for WOU to build the quick double-digit lead.

The win snaps Western Oregon’s four-game losing streak to SFU and a seven-game slide while playing the Clan in Canada.

An Olivia Denton 3-pointer in the third quarter, the team’s first of the game, gave the Wolves a 45-34 advantage. The gap swelled to as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter with Teresa Acock hitting a 3-pointer and Shariah Green following with a layup.

Natalie DeLonge notched a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds to end the night with her second ‘double-double’ of the season. Her rebound total matched a career high.

Ali Nelke added 14 points, three rebounds and five assists while Denton contributed with 13 points and eight boards. Saturday, the Wolves led for the first half, and shot 53.8 percent from the field in the second quarter, going 2-of-3 from 3-point range for their best shooting period of the night. Coming out of the locker room, however, WOU was unable to find an offensive rhythm, making just six field goals in the second half and being held without a 3-pointer.

DeLonge finished tied for a game-high with 16 points and eight rebounds, leading Western Oregon in scoring for the fourth straight game. She also swiped a career-high four steals, breaking her previous best also set against Western Washington.

Nelke earned all eight of her rebounds Saturday on the offensive glass, adding on seven points while playing in all but three minutes of the game to increase her already lofty minutes per game average.

Ronnie Harris hit double figures in scoring for the first time this season, scoring 11 points in 30 minutes of work in her second straight start.

Western Oregon now returns home to host No. 14 Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Jan. 17 and Jan. 19, respectively. Tipoff against the Seawolves Jan. 17 is set for 5:15 p.m. with a men’s basketball meeting with No. 21 Saint Martin’s to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Track and Field: Opening the indoor season, seniors Tyler Jones and Olivia Woods highlighted Western Oregon action at the UW Indoor Preview on Saturday.

Racing in the 3,000-meter run, Jones set a personal record with a time of 8 minutes, 17.20 seconds. The time cut fours seconds off his previous best and dipped under the 8:23.09 ‘B’ barrier for national qualifying. The automatic qualifying standard in the event is set at 8:03.28 for 2019.

Woods, meanwhile, tackled her own school record in the 600 with a 1:34.51 to win the third section of the event. Woods’ time shaved nearly a full second off her previous record run of 1:35.23.

Several other Wolves entered the school’s all-time top 10 list on Saturday.

Moving up to the men’s 1,000, the trio of Hunter Hutton, Adam Alnzaer and Simon Walsh ended the day in the school’s No. 7, No. 9 and No. 10 positions. Hutton, another heat winner for the Wolves, led the group with a 2:33.20 while Alnazer crossed in 2:34.31 and Walsh in 2:34.47.

Running the mile, Grace Knapp torched her previous career best with a time of 5:11.05 to dip into the school’s top 10. Knapps’ time was more than 16 seconds faster than her previous best and moved the junior into the 10th slot on the school’s all-time leaderboard.

In the men’s 600, Max Carmona ran a 1:22.84 to enter the list at No. 9.

Other highlights for the Wolves included a heat win in the 800 by Curt Knott (1:54.88) and a 58.94 in the 400 by Grayson Burke that flirted with a career best.

In the triple jump, Anna Popchock landed with a 36-2 (11.02m) to narrowly miss the NCAA DII provisional mark (11.64m). Moana Gianotti led the women’s throwers with a 37-1 1/4 (11.31m) in the shot put while teammate Mariah Gronbach landed a 32-9 1/2 (9.99m) in the weight throw.

Chris Steffey led the men’s throwers with a 44-11 (13.69m) mark in the shot put. Mont Child paced the men’s throwers in the weight throw with a 49-2 1/4 (14.99m).