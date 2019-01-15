Sports schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 16
Boys Basketball: Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m. C.S. Lewis Academy at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m. C.S. Lewis Academy at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Wrestling: Central at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
Boys Basketball: Corvallis at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at West Albany, 7 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Corvallis, 7 p.m. West Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Oregon Classic, 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Wrestling: Central duels at Central, noon. Dallas at Oregon Classic, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 21
Boys Basketball: Perrydale at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Perrydale at St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Boys Basketball: Central at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.