Western softball announces schedule

MONMOUTH — Highlighted by four tournaments in four different states, the Western Oregon University softball team announced its 2019 schedule.

For the third straight season, and fifth overall, Western Oregon will open its season at the Desert Stinger in Las Vegas.

With their opener against Colorado Christian set for Feb. 1, the Wolves will be making their eighth appearance at the Vegas Tournament.

The following weeks Western Oregon will travel to St. George, Utah for a five-game set at the Dixie State Tournament and a seven-game slate in Clermont, Florida as part of the PFX athletics Tournament on March 1-4.

The team will open GNAC competition at home against Simon Fraser on March 9 before entering the Tournament of Champions in Stanislaus, California on March 29-31.

“Right off the bat we will on the road for three weekends playing teams from all over the country which is exciting for our players,” WOU head coach Lonny Sargent said. “We try and schedule tough teams in the beginning of the season to prepare for GNAC. It is such a good conference from top to bottom and if you don’t prepare early for that stretch it’s almost too late so this will be a great challenge for our young team.”

The Wolves are scheduled for home games in their regular-season finale with Central Washington coming to town on April 28.

“We have a lot teams on the schedule that we have never played before. Scheduling these new teams presents a different set of challenges as there is less of an ability to scout. You have to have a different mindset going into games like that so that will also make our team better,” Sargent said. “Plus, most of our kids have never been to Florida so that will be another good experience.”

The GNAC Championships will take place the following week with MSU Billings the host site on May 2-4.

Qualifying as the No. 4 seed last season, the Wolves have appeared in the GNAC Tournament all six years of its existence. The Wolves captured the GNAC Tournament title in 2014.