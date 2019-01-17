February SNAP benefits to be issued early

February SNAP benefits will be issued early, according to a news release from the Polk County Family & Community Outreach sent out a news release.

As a result of the partial federal government shutdown, the U.S Department of Agriculture has asked states to provide early issuance of February benefits for those who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for food security.

The 615,405 Oregonians currently enrolled in SNAP will see their next monthly allocation by Jan. 20.

“We want to be clear that these are not additional funds that SNAP recipients are receiving, but an early issuance of February benefits,” said Kim Fredlund, self-sufficiency director. “Those who typically see additional funds added to their EBT card the first week of each month will see their February money by January 20, rather than at the beginning of next month.”

A notification letter is being sent to current SNAP participants this week, and DHS is asking SNAP participants to carefully budget their food benefits through February.

DHS is awaiting further direction regarding benefit issuance for January recertification that is completed or processed after Jan. 15. The early issuance will proceed, even if the federal government shutdown ends prior to Jan. 20.

If people are concerned about running out of SNAP benefits, they can contact 211Info to seek local food resources.

To find a local DHS office, go to www.oregon.gov/dhs and click on Office Locations.