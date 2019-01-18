Salem health announces visitor restrictions

DALLAS — An increase in flu cases has triggered visitor restrictions at West Valley Hospital in Dallas and Salem Hospital.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority,” said Julie Koch, Salem Health infection prevention manager. “The flu and other related respiratory illnesses spread quickly, and can be deadly, especially to our vulnerable patients.”

Salem Health asks hospital visitors to follow these guidelines to help protect patients, employees, and the community:

• No visitors under the age of 12.

• Do not visit if you are sick or have been in contact with someone who is sick. You can spread the flu virus before symptoms appear.

• Wash your hands, either with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Cover your cough/sneeze, using your sleeve or a tissue. Use a mask if you have a cough or flu-like symptoms.

• Get your flu shot. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family.

• Visit only if you need to give support or care for a patient.

• Limit traveling around our campus as much as possible.

Salem Health provides tissues, masks, and hand hygiene supplies (like alcohol-based hand foam) at respiratory stations across its locations for visitor safety.