Dragons girls basketball defeated by Crescent Valley

DALLAS – Facing the No. 3 Crescent Valley Raiders for a 54-31 loss, the Dragons girls basketball team floundered against a tough team until they nabbed a late push in the second half that padded their score by 27 points.

Their tentativeness at playing against the Raiders (10-4 overall, 6-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) showed through the first half, resulting in just three points scored at the end of the first quarter: a point at the free throw line by sophomore Maddie Doig and a layup by Emma Classen seconds before the buzzer rang out.

“We came out kind of timid and scared, because obviously they’re undefeated in league, and we kind of psyched ourselves out,” Classen said, “but at half, we figured it out and played more confident.”

At halftime, the score was 27-7, with a point from the free throw line by freshman Ruby Earhart and a 3-pointer by Doig.

In the locker rooms, “we had a good heart-to-heart talk,” said head coach Dakota Griffith, “and I felt like we stepped up to that challenge, just as people and competitors, and played a lot better second half. Became more aggressive, got some good looks, started making basketball plays out of offense, instead of playing a little bit timid and scared. Credit to Crescent Valley: they’re really good, really well coached, and we’re growing right now through some inconsistencies, but a lot of positive moving forward from the last 16 minutes.”

Overall, Classen clinched 14 points and Doig added seven, with five rebounds.

Opening up the second half, the Dragons (2-11 overall, 1-6 MWC) still battled against an aggressive defense from the Raiders but managed to notch fourteen more points on their scoreboard, the biggest run they had throughout the contest.

“We definitely picked it up toward the third and fourth quarter,” Doig said, “and I was happy with our performance in the second half. We got a little fire under us and got a little angry, because we were like … this isn’t how we play, and it lit a fire under us, and we started playing better, more fiery, mean and aggressive, and ready to go.”

Fourth quarter, the Dragons went on a 13-point run to settle the score at 54-31.

On Friday, the team lost 50-33 to West Albany (8-8 overall, 3-5 MWC).

Classen added nine points to the scoreboard, with six rebounds, Doig contributed eight points and sophomore Faith Martin-Bail nabbed six points.

The Dragons host Central Tuesday after press time on Tuesday.