County assessor to retire next month

DALLAS — Polk County Assessor Doug Schmidt will retire at the end of February.

Schmidt said he has “enjoyed working for the citizens of Polk County and is honored that the people of Polk County elected him to three terms as Polk County Assessor.”

Schmidt has worked for Polk County for almost 29 years, all in the assessor’s office. The last 10 years of his career have been as the elected assessor. During his tenure as assessor, Schmidt also served as president of the Oregon State Association of County Assessors in 2014.

He said that Polk County has been a great place to work.

“Working for a smaller county, you get the opportunity to do a multitude of different tasks in your job,” Schmidt said. “You also become close to your staff and the people you work for, the citizens of Polk County.”

With his resignation in February, there will be almost two years remaining on his term. Schmidt said the Board of Commissioners will determine a process for appointing someone to complete his term.