Police logs and arrest report: Jan. 23

Police logs and arrest report

Police logs

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

Jan. 4 at 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Main Street in Dallas: A report of a man wearing a dark jacket and dark bandanna over his face. Turns out he was handing out flyers at Hong Kong Restaurant, 325 Main St. No crime.

Jan. 5 at 1056 a.m. in the 1000 block of Southeast Jefferson Street, Dallas: Two people “were prospecting with metal detectors in the public right of way. They were asked to make sure to stay on public property.

Jan. 6 at 4:35 p.m. on Southeast Jefferson Street, Dallas: A driver was warned regarding reading texts while driving.

Jan. 7 at 10:51 a.m. at Ugo’s, 967 Main St., Dallas: A man has been digging through the restaurant’s mailbox and took mail once. An officer talked to the man and warned him of potential crimes and consequences.

Jan. 10 at 9:33 a.m. at the Dallas dog shelter: Oakhaven Labs gave the shelter four cases of disinfectant.

Jan. 11 at 12:50 a.m., on Highway 18, milepost 16: A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle lives in his car and pulled off the road for the night to sleep before continuing on.

Jan. 11 at 12:58 a.m., in the 200 block of Echols: A deputy assisted the Monmouth Police Department with a highly intoxicated individual who was fighting his roommates. After the police thought they had convinced him to go to bed, he went outside and screamed at people. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Jan. 11 at 1:36 a.m., near Old Wallace Road and Highway 18: A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A timber employee had arrived early to work so pulled off the roadway to rest before the shift started.

Jan. 11 at 11:51 a.m. on Southeast Godsey Road in Dallas: A report of a person yelling at a neighbor because cigarette butts being tossed in the street. The officer asked both parties to try to get along.

Jan. 12 at 8:57 a.m. on East Ellendale Avenue, Dallas: A report of a verbal domestic dispute. One half of the dispute said “she woke up moody.“

Jan. 12 at 2:59 p.m. at the Department of Human Services building in Dallas: Officer contacted a man who appeared to be looking in the windows at the DHs building. The man was actually texting his wife while standing very close to the windows.

Jan. 12 at 12:05 p.m., in the 5000 block of Matney Road.: A caller found drug paraphernalia on the air strip. Seven syringes were collected to be destroyed.

Jan. 12 at 5:52 p.m., near Zena Road NW and Spring Valley Road NW: A deputy saw a man in the eastbound ditch of Zena Road messing with his bicycle, which did not have any lighting. He did not have a flashlight. He told the deputy he lived with his girlfriend in the transient camps north of Wallace Marine Park, which is where he was headed. The man said he was out later than he expected and got caught in the darkness. The man allowed the deputy to hang some crime scene tape off the back of his bicycle, like streamers, for better visibility. The man provided the deputy with contact information for his daughter and for his girlfriend, in case of emergency. The deputy then drove away but returned because he was not comfortable with the man being on Zena Road without any type of lighting, so he loaned him his personal tac light and gave him a business card so he could return the light the following day.

Jan. 16 at 6:49 p.m. at 187 SE Court St. in Dallas: A transformer blew above the police department and the “likely suspect was a furry little critter.” Pacific Power was notified.

Arrest report

DALLAS

Shawna A. Broadus, 26, of Dallas at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway on Jan. 11 on charges of second-degree theft and second-criminal trespass.

David M. Bissonette, 37, of Dallas at the corner of Southwest Church and Oak streets on Jan. 7 on a charge of failure to return a suspended or revoked license.

Zackary C, Nonnamaker, 24, of Dallas near the corner of Southeast Jonathan Avenue and Appleseed Drive on Jan. 8 on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Norman G. Frey, 41, of Dallas in the 300 block of North Kings Valley Highway on Jan. 10 on a charge of misdemeanor DUII.

Sean M. Randall, 31, of Dallas in the 200 block of Southwest Walnut Avenue on Jan. 11 on a charge of misdemeanor DUII.

Timothy J. Lee, 27, of Dallas on Northeast Polk Station Road on Jan. 12 on a charge of failure to carry or present a driver's license.

Adam E. Doty, 35, of Dallas at the corner of Southeast Fir Villa Road and Miller Avenue on Jan. 12 on a charge of giving false information to a police officer.

Jacqueline D. Woodward, 57, of Dallas in the 300 block of Southwest Donald Street on Jan. 13 on a charge of initiating a false report.

Jeremiah H. Lometo, 32, of Dallas on Northwest Hillcrest Drive on Jan. 13 on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Brandon E. Gilder, 30, of Salem in the 600 block of Southwest Levens Street on Jan. 14 on a restraining order violation.

Gabriel L. Johnson, 46, of Dallas at the corner of Southeast Monmouth Cutoff and Godsey Road on Jan. 16 on a warrant out of Clackamas County.

INDEPENDENCE

Doug Lance Davis on Dec. 5 for five counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Theresa M. Hill, 59, of Salem, on Dec. 23 for warrants out of Polk County.

Igor Aleksandrov Gerasimenko, 31, of Salem in the 1400 block of Monmouth Street for failure to appear warrant out of Marion County, original charge third-degree theft.

Kody Daryl Heermann, 30, of Amity in the 1300 block of Monmouth Street on Jan. 10 for a failure to appear warrant for DUII out of Monmouth Municipal Court.

Destanie Lynne Gonzales, 32, of Independence in the 300 block of Evergreen Drive on Jan. 10 for parole violation, first-degree theft.

Humberto Betancourt-Orozco, 19, of Independence near G and Main Streets on Jan. 11 for minor in possession, marijuana.

Andrew Joseph Vasquez, 20, of Salem near Monmouth and 12th Streets on Jan. 12 for minor in possession, alcohol.

Harrison Paul Williams, 24, of Salem in the 5500 block of Main Street on Jan. 12 for DUII.

MONMOUTH

Zachary Foster Luke, 28, no permanent address near Highway 99W and Hoffman Road on Dec. 22 for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged, reckless driving and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Zachary Foster Luke, 28, no permanent address near Highway 99 and Hoffman Road on Dec. 22 for third-degree criminal mischief and tampering with evidence.

Theresa Lynn Ivy, 59, of Monmouth in the 300 block of Main Street on Jan. 2 for second-degree theft.

Leon Star Abrew, 23, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Monmouth Avenue S. on Jan. 5 for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Donnevon Ito, 23, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Monmouth Avenue S on Jan. 5 for second-degree disorderly conduct.

POLK COUNTY

Jason Russell on Jan. 10 for DUII.

Ramon Gutierrez on Jan. 11 for DUII and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Walter Glen Rigdon on Jan. 11 for fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Christie Leann Gaffney on Jan. 11 for felon in possession of a weapon and failure to appear.

Michael Welsh McLain on Jan. 12 for DUII.

Adam Doty on Jan. 12 on a warrant and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.