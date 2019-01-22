Shutdown hits home

POLK COUNTY — Recreation Specialist Brian Florence stopped briefly in Dallas on Sunday before heading in to work at the federal detention center in Sheridan.

Florence is the union vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees, 3979.

“We understand there is a vote coming up next week to keep the government open,” Florence told U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) during his town hall at Nesmith Readiness Center on Jan. 20. “We want to know where you stand on that.”

Wyden responded without hesitation: For it.

“I want to let you know also, that I have no more questions, but I have to go to work,” Florence said. “We’re not getting paid, but we are required to be there.”

Florence exited the room and headed to his next destination as the small crowd applauded him.

He’s worked in the industry for 20 years, three years at the prison in Sheridan. Before that, he was in the military.

The first time Florence experienced a government shutdown was in 2013.

It was shocking, he said, because he had never been through anything like it.

“This one’s been more serious for us,” he said. “It’s got my family worried. The last one, I missed one paycheck. This one is longer and our benefits may be jeopardized.”

He said that now, union members pay a portion of their benefits, but after 30 days, they may have to pay the entire monthly premiums.

For Florence’s family, that would mean $700 a month.

That’s just for health insurance; that’s not counting retirement benefits or life insurance.

His wife works within the public school system, he said, so they will still have some coverage.

Other staff members, he said, face the challenge of paying for child care while not getting paid to work.

Florence feels fortunate that both of his children are in school now, but last year they paid about $1,200 a month in child care, he said.

“It’s stressful,” Florence said. “I work with some of the most resilient people. We’re trained to run to danger when most run from it.”

Inmates have access to television and are fully aware of the shutdown, he said.

“There are jokes and remarks, but we have thick skin. You have to clear your head before you walk into that building, and it’s hard,” Florence said. “It’s really hard. (Prison staff) are helpless to help their families. That wears on you.”

While manning the prison without pay is putting a strain on morale, not getting paid is putting a strain on people’s budgets.

About 280 employees are affected at the prison, 130 of those in his union, Florence said.

The Itemizer-Observer emailed the Federal Bureau of Prisons public relations office to confirm the total number of affected employees.

They did not respond with the number of employees affected at Sheridan.

“During a shutdown, funds are not available through an appropriations law or continuing resolution to allow agencies to operate,” the email from the public relations office states. “Only employees who perform ‘excepted’ functions (i.e., whose duties involve the safety of human life or the protection of property) or whose salaries are paid from other than FY19 annual appropriations are permitted to work. In the BOP’s case, institution personnel are excepted employees, including those at Sheridan. Excepted employees will be paid for work performed after Congress passes and the president signs a new appropriation or continuing resolution.”

The total number of BOP staff is 36,361 and of that 35,361 are excepted, according to the public relations office.

Florence said he is close to retirement, but that is not the case for many of his colleagues.

“We have a lot of people right at that mid-point (in their careers),” he said. “Government workers don’t have a lavish lifestyle, but we plan. You have to budget.”

Missing two paychecks means that people have had to dip into savings accounts or put off projects or trips to visit family, he said.

Recovering from this shutdown could take a year or longer, he said.

Local businesses have been quick to help, Florence said.

The Grocery Outlet and Safeway in McMinnville have donated a lot, he said, and Bambinos in Dallas donated a lot of baby items including clothing, food and diapers.

Pets Unleashed in Dallas gave some affected employees pet food.

Banks, such as Washington Federal, have offered 90-day interest free loans to federal employees.

David Dippel, a Central Toolroom Officer at Sheridan, has organized food drives in Dallas and Independence to help alleviate some of the strain.

He’s been with the BOP for 19 years, 14 years at Sheridan.

On Jan. 16, Dippel posted a request for donations in the Dallas Oregon Community Bulletin Board Facebook group.

He said they had staff members who were struggling and needed help with everyday things.

More than 20 people responded, asking what was needed and where they could drop it off.

There are four drop-off sites: In Dallas: Trinity Lutheran Church, Hometown Postal and Bambinos; in Independence, the Elks Lodge.

Bread, milk, eggs, fruit, vegetables, rice and beans are needed, as well as toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, such as sanitary napkins and tampons, deodorant and other toiletries.

“The outpouring was spectacular,” Dippel said. “We’re appreciative of how the community has rallied. (They’ve) been a blessing.”

As for the him and his colleagues, Dippel said they are not having political arguments about the situation, though he believes they are split.

“We’re a dysfunctional family, but when times get tough, there’s not a second thought if we’re going to be there,” he said.

He said they plan do to food and toiletry drives once a week, and then will do one after everyone gets paid to help people get settled back into their usual budgets.

Dippel said the damage being done by the shutdown extends beyond the employees who are not being paid.

“It hurts the community,” he said. “That’s the big picture. It’s hurting the economy.”

People who are furloughed or working without pay aren’t putting money into the economy, he said.

That impact is felt more in a small town, he said.

He said federal employees he has spoken with feel betrayed because they are United States citizens who are not getting paid for the work they are doing.

“I don’t think it is right for either party to use us for a bargaining chip,” Dippel said.