Cinder Lynn Milliette Hugmeyer was born to Kaitlyn and Logan Hugmeyer, of West Salem, at 12:59 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Salem Birthing Center.

She was 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18 inches long.

She joins brother Dxun.

Grandparents are Sheri, Mel, Melinda and David, all of Dallas.