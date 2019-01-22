Chief offers outage communication tips

INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH — Monmouth-Independence Network staff took several measures to reach out to customers during an equipment failure-related outage in early December, Minet general manager Don Patton said.

“Subscribers were contacted just as quickly as possible by our diligent customer service representative team,” said Patton in an email to the Itemizer-Observer. “CSRs were all on the phones as long as was necessary communicating with every effected customer possible.”

The management team also spent “hours responding to Facebook posts and phone calls,” he said.

He said Minet’s reader board was updated regularly with outage information.

While many customers received information through those avenues, some were not able to.

“They said they notified everyone on Facebook, but if you don’t have internet …,” said Anita Filice, a Minet customer in Monmouth who was affected by the outage. “I spent nine days incommunicado.”

Filice said she does not have a smartphone, so she could not access Facebook for information.

Her land line is through Minet, and also was out of service.

Because no one could get a hold of her, one of Filice’s out-of-state friends called the Monmouth Police Department to do a welfare check on her, Chief Darrell Tallan confirmed.

For people who are without internet or phone service, Tallan suggests having relatives or friends who live nearby check in on them on a consistent basis.

“We would also suggest that they stay connected with their neighbors and maybe have one or two check in on them periodically, especially seniors,” Tallan said. “If they belong to organizations or groups such as the senior center, Meals on Wheels, a local church or civic organization, they may be able to set something up where others in those organizations reach out and check on each other on a consistent basis.”

For people who only have a landline, Tallan suggests obtaining an old cellphone to use in an emergency situation.

“Old cellphones that have no service plan are still capable of dialing 911 and can be kept for just such emergencies,” he said. “We would strongly suggest that they purchase a ‘pay as you go’ cellphone. That way, they don’t have to pay a provider for a service plan, but rather just pay for the number of minutes they would like each month at a minimal cost. When their land line is down for any reason, they could purchase minutes in order to use the cellphone to inform others that their primary land line is temporarily out of service.”