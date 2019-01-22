Community notebook

Explore astronomy at library

The Dallas Public Library will host “New Horizons: Encounter at Ultima Thule!” presented by Donn Anderson, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the seventh in the library’s illustrated series.

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft first visited the Pluto System back in 2015. Ever since, it has been speeding out into the vast region of our Solar System known as the Kuiper Belt. On Jan. 1, it made its closest approach to never before seen Kuiper Belt Object (486958) 2014 MU, nicknamed Ultima Thule.

What does it look like? What do we know about it so far? This series is a free event for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general. Anderson presents this information in an entertaining and engaging manner. He is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Public education topic at library

“What’s the Purpose of Public Education?” a free Oregon Humanities Conversation with Aimee Craig, will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Dallas Public Library.

We spend a great deal of time and energy talking about the details of what happens in schools. How much money is enough money? How big should kindergarten classes be? Is it important to learn cursive? What is often missing from these conversations is consideration of the purpose of public education. As a state and a nation, we’ve decided that every child should have access to a free, public education. But why? What is the point?

These are some of the questions that will be the focus of the evening. Aimee Craig’s day job involves working with organizations to help clarify and articulate their missions, visions, and values and embody their ideals through engagement and communications. Spending her career as a communications strategist and public affairs director in the education sector has raised many practical and theoretical questions for her about education and schooling.

This free program is hosted by The Dallas Public Library and sponsored by Oregon Humanities and the Friends of the Dallas Library.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Celebrate ‘Wild Women’ Saturday

The Wild Women opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at River Gallery, 184 S. Main St., Independence.

The annual art show and sale celebrates women. This year’s theme is “Still wild after all these years.”

The show opened Tuesday and continues through March 2.

Penguins in Independence

The Independence Public Library will host a penguin party arcade at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

It’s a penguin party with arcade games, celebrating all things winter.

Also at the library, family story time will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. After-school stories and more are held at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Dallas seniors host New Year jam

The Dallas Senior Center will host its monthly music jam from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Bring your instruments and join the fun. Sing songs of the new year.

For more information: 503-623-4169.

Naomi to host stew, biscuits

Naomi Chapter 22 will host its stew, biscuits and pie sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE Lacreole Drive.

Cost is $7.

Dallas Garden Club to meet Monday

The next monthly meeting of the Dallas Garden Club will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Ambassadors Room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on the Miller Street side.

Our featured speaker will be Lee Schlenker, an OSU Master Gardener, who will share the basics of designing a drip system for your home garden. He will also be available to answer related gardening questions so plan accordingly. There is no charge and light refreshments will be served.



Club membership is open to both men and women and visitors are always welcome.

For more information: Mike Stewart at 503-510-3293.