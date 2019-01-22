Cross Creek Golf Course holds annual tournament

DALLAS — The 16th Annual Brockway Memorial Open Golf Tournament will be held on Feb. 9 at Cross Creek Golf Course. The event will be a two person scramble format over 18 holes with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost for the tournament will be $50 and includes green fees, hole prizes, and gross/net prizes. A player does not need a handicap in order to compete in this tournament, and the field is open to both men and women and mixed teams. The tournament is dedicated to the memory of Marius “Brock” Brockway who passed away in 2013. A portion of the entry fee will be dedicated to the OGA Jr. Tournaments held each year at Cross Creek. Brock started these tournaments and he dedicated himself to getting young people involved in the activity he loved. To sign up or to receive further information, please call the pro-shop at 503-623-6666 or go to http://www.crosscreekgc.com/tournament.html. Registration and payment must be in by Wednesday, Feb. 6.